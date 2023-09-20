News / Lifestyle / Festivals / World Rhino Day 2023: Date, history, significance

World Rhino Day 2023: Date, history, significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Sep 20, 2023 01:50 PM IST

World Rhino Day 2023: From history to significance, here is all that you need to know about this special day.

World Rhino Day 2023: Rhinoceros are magnificent beasts who live in the forest. Their think skin and their horn form significant identities of their look. They are much loved, but however, not properly preserved. Due to poaching, deforestation and other inhuman practices, rhinoceros are endangered animals on this planet. Even though these practices have been termed illegal and much has been done to prevent poaching and illegal deforestation, rhinoceros need more effort from humans to save their species from going extinct from this planet. These loved animals are currently struggling to survive, and a lot needs to be done to save them. Every year, World Rhino Day is celebrated to create more awareness about the animals. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

World Rhino Day 2023: Date, history, significance(AP Photo)

Date:

Every year, World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22. This year, World Rhino Day will be celebrated on Friday.

History:

The crisis of rhinoceros started in Africa back in 1990. By 2010, it became a nationwide hazard, and people started to express their concerns over the crisis. The crisis situation was soon brought to notice as only 30000 rhinos were alive at that time throughout the planet. During that time, World Wildlife Fund - South Africa announced World Rhino Day to create awareness about the crisis and the importance of saving these animals. In 2011, a woman called Lisa Jane Campbell wrote a mail to a fellow rhino lover, Rhishja stating the desire of seeing at least five species of rhinos thriving in the world. Hence, World Rhino Day became a worldwide phenomenon and continues to be celebrated throughout the world on September 22.

Significance:

Rhinoceros need saving. On this day, the organisations focused on saving wildlife get together to create awareness about the plight of rhinos in the forest and the steps that can be taken by humans to save these animals from going extinct.

