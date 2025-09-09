Johns Hopkins ophthalmologist shares 5 signs that your child needs glasses: ‘Do they stand too close to the TV?’

Children often struggle to express vision problems, which makes it easy for parents to miss the early warning signs. Yet, eye health plays a crucial role in their learning, development, and overall well-being. Detecting vision discomfort at the right time can prevent complications caused by delayed intervention, ensuring that children receive the right support when they need it most. It is important to schedule regular eye check-ups for your children in order to detect problems before they escalate.(Unsplash)

Pediatric ophthalmologist from Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Wilmer Eye Institute, Dr. Mary Collins stresses the importance of recognising your child’s need for prescription glasses to prevent complications related to delayed intervention. In an Instagram video posted on August 20, the ophthalmologist discussed ways to detect vision discomfort in children, irrespective of whether they already wear prescription glasses or not. She also stressed on scheduling regular eye examinations for kids, even when there are no obvious signs of vision problems, in order to catch potential issues early.

Annual eye examinations

Dr. Collins emphasises that children should undergo eye examinations every year, even if no obvious vision problems are apparent, as many issues can go unnoticed without proper screening. Regular eye examinations make it easier to recognise whether your child requires new glasses, especially if they already wear prescription glasses. The ophthalmologist suggests, “Summer is a great time to get that annual eye exam and make sure they have new glasses ready to start the school year.”

Failed vision screening

It is easier to recognise vision problems when your child already wears prescription glasses, but what are the signs for children who haven’t been prescribed glasses yet? The primary indicator, according to Dr. Collins, is a failed vision screening. She said, “Vision screenings are typically done at the nurse's office or your primary care doctor's office and they would indicate, if your child didn't pass, that it's important for them to have an eye exam and make sure everything is okay with their eyes, and maybe they need glasses.”

Other indicators

Parents can also detect possible vision issues through everyday behaviour at home and Dr. Collins notes that the following warning signs may indicate the need for professional eye evaluation.

Standing too close to the television.

Holding tablets or books very close to the face.

Frequent eye rubbing.

One or both eyes that appear to wander inward or outward.

Dr. Collins urges parents to pay attention to their children’s behaviour and to consult an ophthalmologist if they exhibit one or more of these symptoms, stressing on early detection and medical intervention to prevent unwarranted complications.

