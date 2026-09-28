6 things to check before you buy an air fryer: From size and capacity to cooking and cleaning

Kitchen appliances have undergone a major transformation with advancements in technology. With health-conscious cooking gaining popularity, air fryers have become one of the most sought-after kitchen appliances, offering a convenient way to prepare quick meals with less oil. However, with a wide variety of options available in the market, choosing one that fits your needs can be challenging. Also read | Before you buy: From ingredients to skin type, here’s what to check before choosing a skincare serum

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In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, ‘Before You Buy’, we spoke to Mrunmay Mehta, managing director and country head, India at SharkNinja to help you understand what to look for before investing in an air fryer.

Mrunmay said, “From festive snacks to weeknight dinners, the air fryer has become a regular fixture in Indian kitchens. Buyers can now choose from compact baskets, oven-style units, dual-zone machines and glass models, at a wide range of prices. Knowing what you need makes the choice much easier.”

1. Pick a size that suits your household

A 2–3 litre unit works well for one or two people, while a family of four is better served by 4–6 litres. Also look at the flat cooking surface, because food crisps best in a single layer. Models that come with two container sizes let you switch between a quick solo snack and a family meal without heating more space than you need.

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A 2–3 litre unit works well for one or two people, while a family of four is better served by 4–6 litres.

2. Power that works for you

{{^usCountry}} Wattage decides how fast an air fryer heats up and how well it browns food. Models in the 1,500W–1,800W range reach temperature quickly and recover heat fast between batches. They are efficient too: a typical 20-minute cook uses just over half a unit of electricity. 3. Know what your food touches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wattage decides how fast an air fryer heats up and how well it browns food. Models in the 1,500W–1,800W range reach temperature quickly and recover heat fast between batches. They are efficient too: a typical 20-minute cook uses just over half a unit of electricity. 3. Know what your food touches {{/usCountry}}

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As more people learn about PFAS in some non-stick coatings, many buyers now prefer stainless steel, ceramic or borosilicate glass. Glass containers can also go from the fryer to the table to the fridge, which means fewer dishes to wash.

4. See what’s cooking

Every time you open a drawer to check on food, heat escapes. A viewing window or transparent glass container lets you watch pakoras turn golden and take them out at the right moment.

A viewing window or transparent glass container lets you watch pakoras turn golden.

5. Look for even cooking and useful modes

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Good 360-degree airflow means less flipping and more consistent results. A re-crisp mode is handy for bringing back the crunch in leftover samosas or pizza.

6. Plan for cleaning and service

According to Mrunmay, dishwasher-safe parts and smooth surfaces make everyday cleaning simple. Check the warranty and whether the brand has service support in your city.