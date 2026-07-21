Before frying potatoes, Chef Ranveer Brar recommends this simple step to prevent oil splatters

Whether you're making crispy fries, aloo tikki or any deep-fried potato dish, there's one simple kitchen step you shouldn't skip. According to chef Ranveer Brar, removing excess moisture from potatoes before frying isn't just about better texture, it's also about staying safe in the kitchen.

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In his July 20 Instagram video, the celebrity chef demonstrated how to prepare potatoes before they go into hot oil and explained why drying them thoroughly is essential. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to cut green chillies: 'There is a proper technique' )

Chef Ranveer Brar's tip before frying potatoes

After washing the potatoes well, Chef Ranveer advised ensuring they are properly dried before frying. "Once again, mix it well so that all the dirt gets removed."

He then explained the next crucial step. "Now take out the potatoes and place them in a towel. Squeeze them well. It is not necessary to remove every drop of water, but do remove as much moisture as possible."

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Why you should dry potatoes before frying

{{^usCountry}} According to the chef, excess water on the potatoes can cause hot oil to splatter, increasing the risk of burns while cooking. "If there is water, the oil will splatter, and it can fall on you. So, for your own safety, do remove the water." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the chef, excess water on the potatoes can cause hot oil to splatter, increasing the risk of burns while cooking. "If there is water, the oil will splatter, and it can fall on you. So, for your own safety, do remove the water." {{/usCountry}}

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Drying potatoes before frying also helps them cook more evenly and develop a crispier exterior, making it a simple yet important step for both safety and better results.

Before adding potatoes to hot oil, take a minute to pat or squeeze them dry with a clean kitchen towel. As Chef Ranveer points out, this small step can help reduce oil splatters, make frying safer and improve the final texture of your dish.

About Chef Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

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