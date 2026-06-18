Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recalls cooking for PM Modi during Abu Dhabi visit: ‘He asked me why I don’t eat my own food’

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a memorable story about preparing a special meal for Narendra Modi during the Prime Minister’s visit to Abu Dhabi. Speaking in an episode of Kahani Khazana in his June 18 Instagram video, Kapoor recalled how an unexpected last-minute change turned into one of the most memorable moments of his career. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's grilled chicken and vegetables with salsa verde is the healthy dinner you need; check out recipe )

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares story of cooking for PM Modi

Sanjeev Kapoor shared a story about preparing a meal for Prime Minister Modi during his Abu Dhabi visit.(Instagram/@sanjeevkapoor)

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According to Kapoor, his team had been invited to Abu Dhabi to prepare dinner for Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries. However, they later learned that Modi was observing a fast and would not be eating the meal they had carefully planned.

“We were called to Abu Dhabi to cook for Prime Minister Modi. Then we found out that he was fasting and wouldn’t be eating the dinner we were preparing. Everyone became disappointed,” Kapoor said.

Just when the team thought their efforts would go unnoticed, they received an unexpected message from Modi’s team. “We were told that the Prime Minister had learned that a special team had come from India to prepare the food, so he would eat fasting food,” he recalled.

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{{^usCountry}} A last-minute menu change {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A last-minute menu change {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement triggered a rush in the kitchen as the chefs had only a few hours to prepare an entirely new menu suitable for the fast. “There was a lot of scrambling because suddenly we had to prepare fasting food. We had very little time left, but somehow we managed to put together a menu,” Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement triggered a rush in the kitchen as the chefs had only a few hours to prepare an entirely new menu suitable for the fast. “There was a lot of scrambling because suddenly we had to prepare fasting food. We had very little time left, but somehow we managed to put together a menu,” Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the surprises did not end there. “Just before the service was about to begin, I received a message saying that everyone would be eating vegetarian food. It was such a huge change at the last moment,” he shared.

Modi’s question to Sanjeev Kapoor

Despite the challenges, Kapoor and his team managed to serve the meal successfully while maintaining composure in front of the guests.

After dinner service, Kapoor had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi, along with members of the Indian delegation and rulers from the UAE.

Recalling their interaction, Kapoor shared a light-hearted exchange that left a lasting impression on him. “Modi ji said to me, ‘You feed so many people such delicious food, why don’t you eat it yourself?’”

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Kapoor replied with a smile, “I told him, ‘I do eat it.’”

The chef said the brief conversation remains one of his fondest memories from the high-profile event, highlighting Modi’s attention to detail and his appreciation for the efforts of the culinary team.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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