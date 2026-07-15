Fine dining, Ulsoor Lake views, 8 courses: Chef Avinash Martins' new Bengaluru restaurant is worth every bit of hype

It is a truth universally acknowledged in Bengaluru that stepping into a mall on a weekday evening usually promises two things: fluorescent lighting and the distant hum of food court chatter. Yet, on the 5th floor of 1 MG Mall, chef Avinash Martins’ new restaurant, Janot, completely disrupts this expectation. Also read | Inside a hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru that isn't just a majestic members-only club but a whole new world

At Janot, chef Aarnav Merchant walked me through the story behind every dish, making the fine-dining experience feel incredibly personal, relaxed, and fun. (Pics: Janot)

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Dubbed a 'cuisine-agnostic, ingredient-led' space, Janot feels less like a mall destination and more like a high-altitude sanctuary. It only opened recently, in June, but its ambition is already fully formed. By the time I was halfway through their eight-course tasting menu, the urban chaos of MG Road had melted away. Here is a personal, sensory walkthrough of an evening spent suspended above the city skyline.

Golden hour hits differently when you’re suspended five floors up, framed by floor-to-ceiling glass and a sea of greenery. (Pics: Janot)

The space: high-altitude sanctuary

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{{^usCountry}} The transition from the mall corridors to Janot is intentionally dramatic. You step through the threshold and are immediately greeted by an expansive, light-filled room that frames the city like a living canvas. In one of the photogenic nooks, curved, dusty-pink velvet booths are framed by sheer, golden-hued curtains. Set against a beautiful wood chevron floor, it’s the perfect spot to watch the sun sink behind the skyline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transition from the mall corridors to Janot is intentionally dramatic. You step through the threshold and are immediately greeted by an expansive, light-filled room that frames the city like a living canvas. In one of the photogenic nooks, curved, dusty-pink velvet booths are framed by sheer, golden-hued curtains. Set against a beautiful wood chevron floor, it’s the perfect spot to watch the sun sink behind the skyline. {{/usCountry}}

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The main dining area manages to be both cosy and grand. Plush, shell-backed chairs sit around white marble tables, accented by minimal brass-stemmed lamps that cast a soft, warm glow. Rich greenery softens the modern design, while cane-backed chairs add an elegant, tropical touch.

The bar is another design triumph. The back bar is clad in glowing ochre panels, while bubble-glass chandeliers float overhead like frozen sea glass. I went at night, which meant the stunning views of Ulsoor Lake were replaced by the glittering, quiet hum of Bengaluru’s nighttime skyline. But even without the daytime greenery, the atmosphere felt sophisticated and remarkably calm.

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The design here is all about understated luxury. From the glowing, metallic back-bar to the intimate dining corners, the entire space is sophisticated, serene, and bathed in soft lighting. (Pics: Janot)

The kitchen at Janot was helmed on the ground by chef Aarnav Merchant, who graciously came out to introduce every single course. His narration added a layer of storytelling that made the stunning visual presentation of the dishes make perfect sense.

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Here is how the meal unfolded, block by block.

The welcoming touch

The meal set its baseline with a bread basket featuring 'pao de queso', 'katre pao', and crisp lavash. It came paired with three incredibly distinct, vibrant dips: a smoky 'dungar eggplant', a tangy 'tamatar thoku', and a deeply savoury, Goan-accented 'kalchi kodi' (yesterday's curry) dip that paid direct homage to chef Avinash's roots.

The comforting soup

'Shatavari poriyal saaru with nool puttu and upperi', a fragrant asparagus and coconut broth served with string hoppers, was, hands down, the emotional high point of the evening. It arrived in a wide-rimmed, rustic white ceramic bowl. Nestled in the centre was a delicate, coiled nest of fine white string hoppers, anchored by a single bright green steamed asparagus spear. The pale, creamy-green broth was poured over it — clean, immensely fragrant, and deeply comforting. To sip this while looking out over a cool Bengaluru night was pure magic. Also read | Curry leaves, Guntur chilli on pizza? This restaurant in Bengaluru's JP Nagar is giving pizza a proper south Indian kick

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From a bread basket resting on a bed of raw grains to a dish served in a literal miniature tree — Janot doesn't just plate food, they create edible landscapes. (Pics: Janot)

Small plates with big personalities

The plating on the small plates was a masterclass in minimalism and texture. 'Udaipuri kathal galouti', a jackfruit pate cake, was served on a small, square-textured ceramic plate. It sat atop a perfectly crisp, round khooba flatbread, crowned with a precise drop of bright orange mathania chilli aioli and a single microgreen. It was delicate, melt-in-the-mouth, and packed a subtle, smoky punch.

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The 'palappam' was one of the most striking presentations of the night. Jet-black, taco-folded fermented black rice pancakes were served propped upright on heavy, rustic triangular wooden blocks. Inside was a vibrant, golden-orange filling (spiced tofu and vegetable koottu) that contrasted beautifully with the charcoal-coloured shells.

Then came 'Kovalam chatti', tender coconut strips tossed in a fiery Tellicherry pepper masala, served in a miniature cast-iron wok (chatti) nestled within a hand-woven straw basket. It was garnished with toasted, curled coconut ribbons that added a satisfying crunch. As the meal progressed, the kitchen continued to challenge traditional boundaries with dishes that played beautifully with contrasting temperatures and textures.

The 'Senkeerai masiyal paarsel', a delicate, golden-brown pastry, was a masterclass in crisp, paper-thin laminations. A delicate filo pastry pocket that cracked open to reveal an earthy, vibrant senkeerai masiyal (mashed amaranth greens) paired with a sweet-tart beetroot pachadi and a rich smear of cashew butter.

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Then came 'nest in the forest', easily one of the most playful presentations on the menu. True to its name, it arrives styled like a miniature woodland habitat. A tangled bed of golden, crisp-fried potato straw nests cradling your choice of filling: I had an intensely herbaceous, bright green edamame caffreal paired with creamy, rich burrata.

The mains officially crossed the line where comforting meets couture. The 'chenna golle' was an absolute revelation. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

The main event: large plates redefining comfort food

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When it came to the mains, the kitchen took familiar regional staples and elevated them with elegant fine-dining presentation. 'Shakarkandi roast' was a beautiful lesson in balancing sweet, savoury, and umami. Perfectly caramelised, slow-roasted sweet potato slices were set atop a comforting green pea sundal ragout. The dish was then draped in a complex, salty-sweet miso harmal sauce, a velvety cloud of parmesan cream, and garnished with a concentrated, sweet cherry tomato pastiche.

I really enjoyed the next course, 'chenna golle', a luxurious, textured plate featuring delicate, homemade cottage cheese (chenna) rolled into melt-in-the-mouth spheres alongside creamy stracciatella and toasted nuts. This sat on a shallow pool of a deeply smoky, spiced tomato gaahst (gravy), served alongside a pillowy-soft, slightly sweet sheermal bread to mop up every drop.

Forget everything you know about Mysore pak — theirs is completely reinvented with a bright, zesty lime curd that changes the game. And that delicate dark chocolate marquise? It completely delivers. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

The sweet finales

Dessert was not treated as an afterthought; rather, it was a showcase of pure pastry craftsmanship. 'Mysore pak sable' was a reimagining of a local classic. Plated in a deep, sand-textured bowl, a crumbly base of buttery, rich Mysore pak was topped with a cloud-like kagzi lime curd sabayon. It was crowned with sharp, jagged shards of glossy sesame brittle and a single magenta edible flower. The acidity of the lime cut through the ghee's density.

Finally came the 'dark chocolate and orange marquise', a sleek, dark chocolate block piped with elegant waves of cocoa cream, accented with halved blueberries, a whole cherry, and a rich, glossy pool of mixed berry sauce. Beside it sat a flawless, smooth quenelle of ice cream resting on a bed of dark chocolate 'soil', finished with a delicate orange-flavoured lace leaf tuile. It was decadent, complex, and the perfect bittersweet ending.

Janot succeeds because it balances high fine-dining technique with an atmosphere that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It is a place built for celebration — whether that’s a birthday, an anniversary, or simply the joy of surviving a gruelling week.

If you appreciate ingredient-first dining that treats presentation like fine art, do yourself a favour: bypass the typical brewery crawl, head up to the 5th floor, and order the set menu. Sit by the window if you can.



Note: Janot offers guests an eight-course tasting menu. For this review, the chef sent an additional main course and an extra dessert.

The author was hosted by Janot upon editorial invitation.