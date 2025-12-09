From Thai wellness to Thai dining: How Thailand’s cultural philosophy shapes modern hospitality in India

Thailand’s approach to hospitality—spanning wellness, dining, and service culture—is gaining increased attention from global industry leaders. As Thai spas, restaurants, and hotels expand internationally, many are highlighting a shared cultural philosophy that emphasises balance, respect, and attentiveness. This ethos is now shaping how modern hospitality brands design guest experiences, prompting a closer look at the traditions and values driving Thailand’s growing influence. Thailand's hospitality is attracting global attention with its focus on wellness, dining, and cultural values. (Nara Thai India)

HT spoke to different industry leaders who know all about Thai philosophies and their impact on modern hospitality. They told us how Thai roots and beliefs are guiding them make a mark across the world.

A delicious Thai serving, now near you

In India, Thai cuisine has earned a name for itself among luxurious, fine dining options. More and more oppulent locations across India are embracing Thai food experiences. Narawadee Srikarnchana (Yuki), Co-Founder, Nara Thai, tells us that while the grandeur is for anyone to see, these restaurants are still rooted in tradition.

"Contemporary Thai restaurants may update technique and presentation, but the essence of Thai cuisine remains unchanged. Authenticity is preserved by staying true to the traditional composition of each dish, especially the balance of herbs, aromatics, pastes and sauces that define Thai flavour. Even when we operate in global markets, we maintain this integrity by exporting our sauces, pastes and essential pantry staples directly from Thailand to ensure consistency and quality across our outlets in Asia and the UAE. Small adjustments, such as varying the amount of fish sauce or dried shrimp paste depending on local preferences, are made with sensitivity. The foundational identity of the dish, however, is never compromised," she says.

Chef Thanakit Sangjan, Thai MasterChef at Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurgaon, says what makes Thai hospitality special is the humility at its core. “Thai hospitality often feels ‘intuitive’ because it is deeply rooted in cultural values and social customs that emphasise sincerity, respect, and humility. From a young age, we are taught to approach every task with genuine intention, to treat others with kindness, and to carry ourselves with professionalism. These values naturally extend into the workplace," he said.

The humility, the softness and the warmth extends beyond the spa too. A warm smile welcomes you at any Thai restaurant, resort, irrespective of the country you are in: Thailand or even India.

“We do not judge anyone by their appearance or clothing; instead, we treat every guest as if they are entering our own home. This heartfelt, non-judgmental hospitality makes guests feel instantly comfortable and cared for, almost as though they are meeting family. It is this authenticity and warmth that keeps them wanting to return,” adds Sangjan.

A few miscoceptions to ward off

The big boom also came with a few misconceptions around the word. The golden gongs, the tropical flowers or The White Lotus theme music is what one expects when they walk into a Thai establishment.

Chef Gagandeep Singh Sawhney, Executive Chef​, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi says, "Many international brands assume Thai hospitality can be recreated with a few surface-level cultural touches, but that’s the biggest misconception. It’s not about décor or themed gestures, it’s about genuine warmth, intuitive service and making guests feel naturally cared for. When brands focus on sincerity rather than superficial elements, the experience becomes far closer to true Thai hospitality.

Yuki echoes the thought, “The biggest misconception international brands have is assuming that Thai hospitality can be recreated through a formula. True Thai service is not about décor, uniforms or memorised greetings. It comes from a deep understanding of cultural values such as respect, gentleness, attentiveness and mindful generosity. Misinterpretations usually arise when brands rely only on surface-level research instead of experiencing Thailand first-hand and understanding how we communicate, how we serve and how we make guests feel cared for while respecting their space.”