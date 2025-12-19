Man shares review after 40,000 dinner at Michelin star Indian restaurant: 'Golgappe mein inne zaada natak kardia'

A Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in Chicago recently hosted an Indian diner who shared a detailed, first-hand review of its vegetarian tasting menu. He offered a glimpse into how traditional flavours are being interpreted in a fine-dining setting at Indienne. The meal featured a unique tasting menu, including modern takes on traditional dishes. (Pics: anushkinusa)

What on the menu?

The restaurant offers a daily-changing tasting menu. On this visit, the vegetarian spread included dishes such as dhokla, pani puri, mushroom galouti, yogurt chaat, medu vada, morel manti, vegetarian kebabs, paneer kofta and multiple dessert courses. The man, Anushk Sharma, paid ₹40000 for the dinner and called it ‘worth it’.

The meal began with formal table service, including pressed table linen and a complimentary drink to mark the diner’s birthday. The opening course, a flower-shaped dhokla with a texture reminiscent of ghewar and topped with chutney, stood out for its unexpected presentation and flavour profile.

Among the savoury courses, the mushroom galouti and medu vada were highlighted as standout dishes, with the latter described as exceptionally soft and well-executed. The pani puri received a more measured response, as modern elements such as a jelly component altered the familiar street-food experience. “Paani puri was alright kyuki isme inne zaada naatak kardiye the, jo ki apne ko nahi jama (They got a little too dramatic with pani puri, which I did not like),” he said.

The morel manti, served with parmesan sauce, walnut truffle and asparagus, was noted for its balance and depth, while the vegetarian kebab course emerged as the most memorable dish of the meal. The kebab was accompanied by fried onion shaped like a flower, cheese and chilli kulcha.

Hits and misses

The final savoury course featured paneer kofta with floral chutneys and a ‘mediocre’ dal makhani. Desserts concluded the meal with mango-based preparations, ice cream, bal mithai and a final plated dessert designed to release coffee when opened.

Anushk captioned the video, “Bhot mehenga tha but agr aapke ghr vale US aaye to bilkul leke jana maja aaega unko @indiennechicago mammi papa ko launga vapis (It was very expensive, but if your family comes to the US, you should definitely take them there—they’ll really enjoy it. @indiennechicago I’ll bring my mom and dad again.)”

People commented on his video that they were inspired to try the restaurant too. “That’s not weird, bro. In any high-class restaurant, they do that. It’s their etiquette,” said someone about the folded napkin on his table. “The kind of food reviews i live for,” wrote another.

Indienne was awarded a Michelin star in 2023. “We offer a tasting menu for Vegetarian, Vegan, and Pescatarian diners as well as those who eat all proteins and ingredients (which we refer to as 'Non-Vegetarian'). Each menu changes seasonally. Indienne was awarded its first Michelin Star in the fall of 2023 and retained it for 2024,” reads the official word on the restaurant's website.