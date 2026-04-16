‘1 in 5 Indians have fatty liver without drinking alcohol’: Gastroenterologist explains why early detection is important

Fatty liver is no longer a disease that is seen in alcohol drinkers. More patients are being diagnosed with fatty liver disease who have never so much as had a glass of alcohol in their lifetime. So much so that according to the National Medical Journal of India, the prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India has been reported to be 9% to 53%. MAFLD is now known to be one of the most common types of liver disease in India, where approximately 1 out of every 5 people will suffer from this disease. (Adobe Stock) Also Read | Cardiologist warns prediabetes isn’t a thing, it means your body is asking for change. Here's how to reverse it To better understand this phenomenon, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Manoj Kolhe, a consultant gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune. According to Dr Manoj, the prevalence of liver disease in those who have never had alcohol is known as metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD). The gastroenterologist stressed, “MAFLD is now known to be one of the most common types of disease of the liver in India, where approximately 1 out of every 5 people will suffer from this disease.”

MAFLD is now known to be one of the most common types of disease of the liver in India. (Freepik)

MAFLD shows no symptoms Moreover, MAFLD might not show any symptoms at all at first, and, according to Dr Manoj, this should raise serious concerns about the nature of the condition. He further adds, “When fatty deposits in the liver are unexpectedly found during normal medical visits or imaging testing, generally, it is mostly diagnosed as fatty liver disease.” However, he notes, it's possible that the liver disease has progressed to a more advanced stage by the time symptoms like exhaustion, upper abdomen pain or discomfort, and unexplained weight fluctuations start to appear. Changes in lifestyle causing the increase There’s been an increase in fatty liver disease, and much of it can be linked to our lifestyle habits, as per the gastroenterologist. He notes, “Our sedentary lifestyle choices, long work hours, increasing consumption of highly processed foods, and rising rates of obesity and diabetes are some of the main factors of fatty liver disease.” Moreover, people often believe that they cannot have fatty liver disease if they are not overweight or obese. However, Dr Manoj counters, since the metabolism is equally crucial, having a normal body weight does not imply that one is totally immune to the symptoms of fatty liver disease. “Those with poor metabolic health – such as insulin resistance, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol – are more likely to develop liver fat,” he adds. The liver has several important functions, including: Metabolism

Detoxification

Digestion

Making healthy lifestyle modifications remains the cornerstone of fatty liver disease treatment. (Twitter/AHealthyBod)