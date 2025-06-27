Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

10 best MuscleBlaze supplements at up to 50% off on Amazon: Time to stay fit and healthy

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 27, 2025 12:39 PM IST

Amazon is giving up to 50% off on the wide range of MuscleBlaze supplements at Amazon. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Beginners Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength with 650 ml Shaker (Combo Pack) View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Daily Multivitamin|5-In-1 Supplement With Vitamins,Minerals,Joint,T-Booster Blend|With Us Patent Published Eafa|For Higher Energy & Improved Performance,1 Count,90 Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Liquid L-Carnitine 1100mg (Tangy Orange, 450ml, 30 Servings) | Helps Convert Fat into Energy View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 500g) | 27g Protein per Scoop | Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder (Chocolate Bliss,1 Kg / 2.2Lbs,10 Servings)|Muscle Mass High Protein Gainer,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze CreaPRO Creatine Monohydrate Powder with Creapure, Unflavoured (83 Servings, 250g) View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Iso-Zero, Low Carb Whey Protein Isolate Powder, 27g Isolate Whey Per Scoop (Ice Cream Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | USA Patent-Published Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF) View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

In the realm of supplements and nutrition, MuscleBlaze needs no introduction. At Amazon, you can get up to 50% off on a wide range of MuscleBlaze supplements, including protein powders, gainers, pre‑ and post-workout formulas, BCAAs, mass gainers, vitamins, and more.

Up to 50% off on MuscleBlaze supplements(Pexels)
Up to 50% off on MuscleBlaze supplements(Pexels)

These include both whey-based and plant-based options, with deals sometimes reaching up to 50% off, alongside extra offers like bank/cashback or no‑cost EMI. So, if you are a fitness freak, this deal will surely amaze you.

 

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein delivers high-quality protein with no added flavours, sweeteners, or preservatives. This whey protein is designed for fitness enthusiasts who want full control over their intake, and is ideal for those following a clean diet. Sourced from premium whey, this whey protein supports muscle recovery, strength building, and lean mass gain. Mix it with your favourite smoothie or meal for a custom supplement experience. 

Specifications

Protein per serving
24g
Ingredients
Whey protein concentrate
Added sugar, flavours, or preservatives
No
Ideal for
Muscle gain & recovery
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Easy to Digest

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Protein is specially crafted for those starting their fitness journey. With an ideal protein-to-carb ratio, it provides the essential nutrients needed for muscle repair and strength. The jar pack offers convenience and freshness. Enriched with vitamins and minerals, it supports energy and stamina. With a delicious taste and easily digestible formula, it’s perfect for beginners who want a simple yet effective whey protein supplement.

Specifications

Protein per serving
12g
Ingredients
Blend of whey protein concentrate and milk protein
Ideal for
Beginners in fitness
Available in
Chocolate and other flavours
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Beginners Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength with 650 ml Shaker (Combo Pack)

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Daily Multivitamin is designed to fill nutritional gaps and boost overall health. Enriched with 100% RDA of essential vitamins and minerals, it also includes clinically researched probiotics and digestive enzymes. Ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, it supports immune function, metabolism, and energy production. Made with international quality standards, Biozyme Multivitamin is gentle on the stomach and enhances nutrient absorption for improved performance and recovery.

 

Specifications

Form
Tablets
No. of Tablets
60
Biozyme Advantage
Enhanced nutrient absorption
Additional Support
Immunity, energy, metabolism, joint health
Key Ingredients
100% RDA of 25+ essential vitamins & minerals
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Daily Multivitamin|5-In-1 Supplement With Vitamins,Minerals,Joint,T-Booster Blend|With Us Patent Published Eafa|For Higher Energy & Improved Performance,1 Count,90 Capsules

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze Liquid L-Carnitine boosts fat metabolism and enhances energy production by transporting fatty acids into cells for fuel. This fast-absorbing liquid formula is ideal for athletes targeting fat loss and improved endurance. It supports cardiovascular health and enhances workout performance without stimulants. Easy to consume and great-tasting, this supplement is a powerful tool for those looking to amplify fat burn and support lean muscle retention.

Specifications

Form
Liquid
L-Carnitine Content
1500 mg per serving
Servings per Bottle
~31
Flavour
Tangy Lemon or Mixed Fruit
Usage
1 serving daily before workout
No Added
Sugar, harmful chemicals
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Liquid L-Carnitine 1100mg (Tangy Orange, 450ml, 30 Servings) | Helps Convert Fat into Energy

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Isolate is a premium, unflavoured protein designed for clean nutrition. It offers a high protein content per serving with zero added sugar or artificial additives. Perfect for lean muscle building and faster recovery, it contains minimal carbs and fats. This isolate is ideal for athletes and fitness professionals focused on precision supplementation. Blend it with your choice of beverage for customized intake.

Specifications

Type
Raw Whey Protein Isolate
Protein per Serving
~27g
Flavour
Unflavored
Ideal For
Advanced athletes, lean muscle gain
No Added
Sugar, flavors, color, preservatives
Allergen Info
Contains milk-derived ingredients
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 500g) | 27g Protein per Scoop | Easy to Digest

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer XXL is tailored for individuals struggling to gain healthy weight and muscle mass. Packed with high-quality protein and complex carbs, it provides sustained energy and supports lean muscle growth. Fortified with 27 vitamins and minerals, it boosts overall nutrition and stamina. This calorie-dense formula is ideal for hard gainers looking for effective bulking with strength-building benefits.

Specifications

Type
Mass Gainer
Protein per Serving
~22.5g
Carbs per Serving
~112g
Flavour Options
Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Banana
Ideal For
Muscle mass gain, calorie surplus
Usage
1-2 servings daily with milk/water
Sweetener Used
Sucralose
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder (Chocolate Bliss,1 Kg / 2.2Lbs,10 Servings)|Muscle Mass High Protein Gainer,1 Count

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze CreaPRO features 100% pure creatine monohydrate from Creapure®, Germany’s premium quality standard. It boosts strength, stamina, and power output during high-intensity workouts. Micronized for better solubility and absorption, it fuels ATP production in muscles, aiding explosive strength and faster recovery. CreaPRO is ideal for bodybuilders, athletes, and powerlifters seeking improved training performance without added fillers or flavours.

 

Specifications

Form
Micronized Powder
No. of Servings
~83
Purity
100% Creapure® Creatine (Germany)
Flavour
Unflavored
Usage
Pre or post-workout
Free From
Additives, sugar, fillers
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze CreaPRO Creatine Monohydrate Powder with Creapure, Unflavoured (83 Servings, 250g)

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Iso-Zero is an ultra-filtered, low-carb isolate protein designed for elite athletes. Powered by the patented Enhanced Absorption Formula™ (EAF®), it ensures superior digestion and nutrient uptake. With zero added sugar and minimal fat, this whey isolate is ideal for clean bulking and fat-loss phases. Biozyme Iso-Zero also supports lean muscle retention and post-workout recovery without compromising digestive comfort.

Specifications

Type
Isolate Whey Protein
Protein per Serving
~27g
Carbohydrates per Serving
~1.4g (Low-carb)
Flavour Options
Chocolate Hazelnut, Mango
Ideal For
Weight management, lean physique
Lactose-Free
Yes
Allergen Info
Contains milk protein
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Iso-Zero, Low Carb Whey Protein Isolate Powder, 27g Isolate Whey Per Scoop (Ice Cream Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | USA Patent-Published Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF)

Similar articles for you:

Creatine to protein powders: 10 workout supplements you need

Biotin supplement: How to pick the right one for your needs, plus top-rated brands to try

1kg protein powder: Top 10 options to try in 2025 for building muscles

Boost skin elasticity naturally with the best plant-based collagen supplements: 8 top options

 

FAQ for supplements

  • Are supplements safe to use daily?

    Most supplements are safe when taken as directed. However, it’s best to consult a healthcare professional, especially if you’re pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have any medical conditions.

  • Can I take multiple supplements together?

    Yes, but be cautious of overlapping ingredients. Some nutrients, when taken in excess, can cause side effects. Always check the labels and consult with a nutritionist if you're unsure.

  • Do supplements have side effects?

    Some people may experience mild side effects such as nausea or stomach discomfort. This usually depends on the supplement type and dosage. If symptoms persist, discontinue use and seek medical advice.

  • Can I take supplements on an empty stomach?

    Some supplements should be taken with food to improve absorption (like fat-soluble vitamins), while others can be taken on an empty stomach. Always refer to the usage instructions on the label.

  • Can supplements help with muscle gain or weight loss?

    Certain supplements like protein powders, BCAAs, or fat burners can support your fitness goals. However, they work best when combined with proper diet and exercise.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / 10 best MuscleBlaze supplements at up to 50% off on Amazon: Time to stay fit and healthy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On