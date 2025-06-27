10 best MuscleBlaze supplements at up to 50% off on Amazon: Time to stay fit and healthy

In the realm of supplements and nutrition, MuscleBlaze needs no introduction. At Amazon, you can get up to 50% off on a wide range of MuscleBlaze supplements, including protein powders, gainers, pre‑ and post-workout formulas, BCAAs, mass gainers, vitamins, and more. Up to 50% off on MuscleBlaze supplements(Pexels)

These include both whey-based and plant-based options, with deals sometimes reaching up to 50% off, alongside extra offers like bank/cashback or no‑cost EMI. So, if you are a fitness freak, this deal will surely amaze you.

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein delivers high-quality protein with no added flavours, sweeteners, or preservatives. This whey protein is designed for fitness enthusiasts who want full control over their intake, and is ideal for those following a clean diet. Sourced from premium whey, this whey protein supports muscle recovery, strength building, and lean mass gain. Mix it with your favourite smoothie or meal for a custom supplement experience.

Specifications Protein per serving 24g Ingredients Whey protein concentrate Added sugar, flavours, or preservatives No Ideal for Muscle gain & recovery

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Protein is specially crafted for those starting their fitness journey. With an ideal protein-to-carb ratio, it provides the essential nutrients needed for muscle repair and strength. The jar pack offers convenience and freshness. Enriched with vitamins and minerals, it supports energy and stamina. With a delicious taste and easily digestible formula, it’s perfect for beginners who want a simple yet effective whey protein supplement.

Specifications Protein per serving 12g Ingredients Blend of whey protein concentrate and milk protein Ideal for Beginners in fitness Available in Chocolate and other flavours

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Daily Multivitamin is designed to fill nutritional gaps and boost overall health. Enriched with 100% RDA of essential vitamins and minerals, it also includes clinically researched probiotics and digestive enzymes. Ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, it supports immune function, metabolism, and energy production. Made with international quality standards, Biozyme Multivitamin is gentle on the stomach and enhances nutrient absorption for improved performance and recovery.

Specifications Form Tablets No. of Tablets 60 Biozyme Advantage Enhanced nutrient absorption Additional Support Immunity, energy, metabolism, joint health Key Ingredients 100% RDA of 25+ essential vitamins & minerals

MuscleBlaze Liquid L-Carnitine boosts fat metabolism and enhances energy production by transporting fatty acids into cells for fuel. This fast-absorbing liquid formula is ideal for athletes targeting fat loss and improved endurance. It supports cardiovascular health and enhances workout performance without stimulants. Easy to consume and great-tasting, this supplement is a powerful tool for those looking to amplify fat burn and support lean muscle retention.

Specifications Form Liquid L-Carnitine Content 1500 mg per serving Servings per Bottle ~31 Flavour Tangy Lemon or Mixed Fruit Usage 1 serving daily before workout No Added Sugar, harmful chemicals

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Isolate is a premium, unflavoured protein designed for clean nutrition. It offers a high protein content per serving with zero added sugar or artificial additives. Perfect for lean muscle building and faster recovery, it contains minimal carbs and fats. This isolate is ideal for athletes and fitness professionals focused on precision supplementation. Blend it with your choice of beverage for customized intake.

Specifications Type Raw Whey Protein Isolate Protein per Serving ~27g Flavour Unflavored Ideal For Advanced athletes, lean muscle gain No Added Sugar, flavors, color, preservatives Allergen Info Contains milk-derived ingredients

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer XXL is tailored for individuals struggling to gain healthy weight and muscle mass. Packed with high-quality protein and complex carbs, it provides sustained energy and supports lean muscle growth. Fortified with 27 vitamins and minerals, it boosts overall nutrition and stamina. This calorie-dense formula is ideal for hard gainers looking for effective bulking with strength-building benefits.

Specifications Type Mass Gainer Protein per Serving ~22.5g Carbs per Serving ~112g Flavour Options Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Banana Ideal For Muscle mass gain, calorie surplus Usage 1-2 servings daily with milk/water Sweetener Used Sucralose

MuscleBlaze CreaPRO features 100% pure creatine monohydrate from Creapure®, Germany’s premium quality standard. It boosts strength, stamina, and power output during high-intensity workouts. Micronized for better solubility and absorption, it fuels ATP production in muscles, aiding explosive strength and faster recovery. CreaPRO is ideal for bodybuilders, athletes, and powerlifters seeking improved training performance without added fillers or flavours.

Specifications Form Micronized Powder No. of Servings ~83 Purity 100% Creapure® Creatine (Germany) Flavour Unflavored Usage Pre or post-workout Free From Additives, sugar, fillers

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Iso-Zero is an ultra-filtered, low-carb isolate protein designed for elite athletes. Powered by the patented Enhanced Absorption Formula™ (EAF®), it ensures superior digestion and nutrient uptake. With zero added sugar and minimal fat, this whey isolate is ideal for clean bulking and fat-loss phases. Biozyme Iso-Zero also supports lean muscle retention and post-workout recovery without compromising digestive comfort.

Specifications Type Isolate Whey Protein Protein per Serving ~27g Carbohydrates per Serving ~1.4g (Low-carb) Flavour Options Chocolate Hazelnut, Mango Ideal For Weight management, lean physique Lactose-Free Yes Allergen Info Contains milk protein

FAQ for supplements Are supplements safe to use daily? Most supplements are safe when taken as directed. However, it’s best to consult a healthcare professional, especially if you’re pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have any medical conditions.

Can I take multiple supplements together? Yes, but be cautious of overlapping ingredients. Some nutrients, when taken in excess, can cause side effects. Always check the labels and consult with a nutritionist if you're unsure.

Do supplements have side effects? Some people may experience mild side effects such as nausea or stomach discomfort. This usually depends on the supplement type and dosage. If symptoms persist, discontinue use and seek medical advice.

Can I take supplements on an empty stomach? Some supplements should be taken with food to improve absorption (like fat-soluble vitamins), while others can be taken on an empty stomach. Always refer to the usage instructions on the label.

Can supplements help with muscle gain or weight loss? Certain supplements like protein powders, BCAAs, or fat burners can support your fitness goals. However, they work best when combined with proper diet and exercise.

