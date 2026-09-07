100-year-old Dick Van Dyke’s unusual workout on inversion table leaves fans stunned: ‘We have absolutely no excuse’

At 100, American actor Dick Van Dyke is proving that age does not have to put a pause on staying active. The legendary actor, who celebrated his 100th birthday in December, recently shared a glimpse of his workout routine on Instagram. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants and slippers, the Mary Poppins star could be seen using an inversion table outdoors, leaving fans impressed by his dedication to fitness. (Also read: 44-year-old fitness coach shares simple exercises that help her look ‘15 years younger’ )

Dick Van Dyke’s fitness wows fans

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, Van Dyke began by lying horizontally on the equipment while holding onto its handles. He then tilted the table to roughly a 45-degree angle, placing his hands behind his back as he continued the exercise. Van Dyke captioned the video, “1/2 workout inversion table.”

The video quickly won over fans, who were amazed by Van Dyke’s energy and commitment to staying active at 100. “OK, it’s official: the rest of us have absolutely no excuse to not be exercising!!” one fan wrote. Another praised the actor, commenting, “DVD is the MAN! Absolutely love it, keep moving and don’t ever stop getting better.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Others shared how much they enjoyed seeing the Hollywood legend continue to prioritise fitness. “I love this, let’s all work out with DVD!” another fan wrote, adding, “We need you in this world and it makes me happy to see you!” Another fan wrote, “My back is jealous of this right now. Love this though, keep moving every day.” Dick Van Dyke’s fitness routine at 100 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others shared how much they enjoyed seeing the Hollywood legend continue to prioritise fitness. “I love this, let’s all work out with DVD!” another fan wrote, adding, “We need you in this world and it makes me happy to see you!” Another fan wrote, “My back is jealous of this right now. Love this though, keep moving every day.” Dick Van Dyke’s fitness routine at 100 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Van Dyke has previously spoken about the importance of exercise and maintaining an active lifestyle. In his book 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life, the actor revealed that he still aims to work out at the gym around three times a week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also shared some of the tricks he uses to stay motivated. For Van Dyke, the reward after exercising could be a large smoothie or a frothy caffeine drink, along with the satisfaction that comes from completing a workout and, occasionally, an afternoon nap.

His gym sessions are not necessarily easy-going either. Van Dyke has described moving from one exercise machine to another with little downtime, beginning with sit-ups before working on both his lower and upper body. And music plays an important role in keeping him motivated. He has previously written that music helps him get into the rhythm of his workout, leaving him feeling energised and in better spirits by the time he finishes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At an age when many people might associate fitness with slowing down, Van Dyke’s commitment to regular movement offers a striking reminder that staying active can remain a part of life at any age.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.