117-year-old Spanish woman’s lifestyle revealed: Apollo doctor shares secrets behind her extraordinary longevity

What does it take to live beyond 100? Dr Prasun Chatterjee, a Geriatric Medicine expert at Apollo Hospital, Delhi, discussed the lifestyle of Maria, a Spanish woman who lived to 117, highlighting her diet, emotional well-being, sleep and gut health.

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Reflecting on her simple lifestyle, Dr Chatterjee shared in his September 4 Instagram post, “Maria used to take yoghurt daily, fresh fish, fresh vegetables and eat only three meals a day." (Also read: Back pain in your 20s? Doctors explain why young adults are developing ‘ageing’ spine problems and how to prevent it )

She stayed away from toxic people

Dr Chatterjee also highlighted Maria’s approach to emotional well-being and her hobbies. “Maria used to stay away from toxic people. She used to learn to play the piano and play the piano as well. She used to try to be happy,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further noted that she prioritised peaceful sleep. According to him, Maria maintained a positive outlook even during her final days. “Even before her last day, she had tweeted, ‘Now I am not doing well, probably my last days are coming. Don't cry, I will always be happy,’” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further noted that she prioritised peaceful sleep. According to him, Maria maintained a positive outlook even during her final days. “Even before her last day, she had tweeted, ‘Now I am not doing well, probably my last days are coming. Don't cry, I will always be happy,’” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Her gut microbiome was like that of an infant

Dr Chatterjee also spoke about Maria’s gut microbiome. “Scientists found that her gut microbiome was just like an infant. Meaning, her gut microbiome was just like a baby,” he said.

He added that researchers are exploring whether this may have played a role in her longevity. “Researchers are now thinking that due to her gut microbiome being like a baby, she lived for 117 years, which is not the life expectancy of normal people,” Dr Chatterjee said.

Doctor links yoghurt with beneficial gut bacteria

While discussing gut health, Dr Chatterjee highlighted Bifidobacterium, a group of beneficial bacteria found in the gut. “Bifidobacterium is an organism, which is a good germ, which, if it lives in your gut microbiome for a longer period of time, then you have a chance to live long,” he said.

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He then pointed to yoghurt as a dietary source. “And do you know where you get it? You get yoghurt there. If you take yoghurt at least twice a day, you also have a chance like Maria,” Dr Chatterjee said.

About Maria

Maria Branyas Morera was born on March 4, 1907, in San Francisco and later moved to Spain with her family. She became the world’s oldest living person in January 2023 after the death of French nun Lucile Randon. She celebrated her 117th birthday on March 4, 2024.

Branyas died peacefully in her sleep in Olot, Catalonia, on August 19, 2024, at the age of 117 years and 168 days. She was the eighth-oldest person in history whose age had been verified.

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Dr Prasun Chatterjee is a geriatric medicine specialist with over 20 years of experience. He currently serves as Group Clinical Lead – Geriatrics and Longevity Science at Apollo Hospitals and is a former AIIMS professor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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