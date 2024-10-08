Healthy habits built early in life can have a lifelong impact on ensuring good heart health and managing cholesterol levels and blood pressure hence, parents should encourage their children to adopt a healthy lifestyle from the initial days of their life. It is no secret that physical activity is very important for heart health in children and they should engage in daily sports, walking, biking and playing outdoors. 12 heart-healthy habits every parent should teach their kids (Photo by Be Well Clinic)

Doctor's advice

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Kedia, nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals at Bengaluru's Whitefeild, shared, “Regular physical activity contributes to a solid and efficient heart and builds the foundation for active lifestyle. Screen time should also be reduced as being idle for long time is not advised for healthy lifestyle. In addition to physical activity, having good nutritional and eating habits early-on in one’s life is a very critical component of ensuring healthy heart for life. We should include all different food groups in kids' diet in proper proportion.”

Secret to Lifelong Heart Health:

Pooja Kedia recommended some essential heart-healthy dietary habits for kids:

1. We should always encourage them to include more fruits and vegetables in their diet which provide different type of vitamins, mineral and antioxidants to support heart health.

2. Choose whole grains like oats, quinoa, bajra jowar, barley instead of depending on refined carbs like refined wheat flour. Whole grain contain fibre in diet which helps to manage blood cholesterol levels.

3. We should include healthy fat in their diet and limit the portion of saturated fat and trans fat. Include fat in form of olive oil, canola oil, nuts and seeds in their diet while avoiding fat which comes from things like creamy sauce and margarine which increase cholesterol levels. Focus should be on choosing low-fat protein like low-fat dairy products, soya, legumes etc. Processed meat should be limited as it is high in fat and salt.

Move over fried snacks and incorporate these healthy alternatives in your children’s diet this festive season.(RODNAE Productions)

4. The children should eat low-sodium food and use herbs and spices, salt-free seasoning blends for flavouring of food instead of including too much of table salt, canned food, preservative food etc. as low salt diet will control BP and reduce the strain on heart.

5. Include plenty of healthy fluids in diet as it helps the heart to pump blood more efficiently and reduces the strain on heart. Choosing water, coconut water, soups over sugary beverages and carbonated beverages will be great idea for heart health.

6. Include fatty fish, flax seed, chia seed and walnuts in the children’s diet as they are all good sources of Omega 3.

7. Limiting added sugar also promotes heart health as it controls diabetes and obesity. Choosing natural sweeteners will be better option like honey, jaggery and date syrup.

Parents may change the way they feed their child and the changing dietary habits may have a significant impact on their BMI. (Shutterstock)

8. Children’s dietary needs vary based on age, activity and growth spurt so it is important to give them the right portion size.

9. Instead of frying, use baking, grilling or boiling as your primary cooking methods.

10. Always stock healthy snack at your homes. Having variety of delicious options on hand will reduce the kids temptation to go for less healthy options.

11. Try out different and new healthy recipes for kids. Keep experimenting and you will surely find food items which are healthy and your kids find very yummy.

12. It is also important to indulge the kids by giving them treats once in a while. An occasional candy bar or some potato chips will not derail their heart-healthy diet. However it is important to control such occasions and not let these occasions lead to abandoning of good dietary habits.

Remember it will take time for your kids to get used to the new healthier regime so, be patient and introduce small changes in their diet and before you know it you kids will have moved to a heart–healthy diet and will also start craving these healthier options. By introducing these habits during childhood, we empower kids with a tool to lead heart-healthy lives.