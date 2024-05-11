 4 in 10 cancer cases related to obesity: New study | Health - Hindustan Times
4 in 10 cancer cases related to obesity: New study

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
May 11, 2024 04:05 PM IST

A new research done over four decades involving 4.1 million participants, has found that obesity-related cancers could now be detected in 4 out of 10 people.

In what shows the growing menace of obesity, a latest study has found the number of cancers related to excess weight multiplying. Being obese can put one at a greater risk of cancer than ever thought. A new research that was done over four decades involving 4.1 million participants, has found out that obesity-related cancers could now be detected in 4 out of 10 people. The study also linked 30 types of cancer to obesity. As against 13 types of the much-dreaded disease linked with obesity earlier, the number has now climbed to 32. (Also read | World Obesity Day 2024: Healthy habits for kids to prevent childhood obesity)

The research conducted by Lund University in Malmo, Sweden, studies the weight and lifestyle of over 4.1 million participants for a period of four decades.(Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)
The research conducted by Lund University in Malmo, Sweden, studies the weight and lifestyle of over 4.1 million participants for a period of four decades.

Even as society is prospering as a result of economic growth and new opportunities, diet pattern among a significant number of people worldwide is becoming less healthy thus amplifying the obesity related concerns. Given that massive medical expenses could turn a deep hole in the pockets of people suffering from serious ailments, the problems associated with obesity are threatening to turn into national public health emergency. The way poor diet is taking heavy toll on health, Indian health authorities also recently issued an advisory to cut junk from daily meals and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The research conducted by Lund University in Malmo, Sweden, studies the weight and lifestyle of over 4.1 million participants for a period of four decades. Researchers examined 122 types and subtypes of the disease in a study and pin-pointed 32 forms of cancer with an obesity link. 13 were already identified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2016 including breast, bowel, womb and kidney cancers. Malignant melanoma, gastric tumours, cancers of the small intestine and pituitary glands, as well as types of head and neck cancer, vulvar and penis cancer were identified among 19 potential obesity-related cancers for the first time in this study.

The study also found that every five-point increase in BMI - equivalent to gaining about three stone for someone who is a healthy weight increased the chances of getting certain cancers by 24 per cent in men and 13 per cent in women.

The findings of the study will be presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice.

