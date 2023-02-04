4 Indian super drinks to have every day for boosting health

When it comes to consuming a high-nutrition diet, there are a variety of ways you can get your daily dose of vitamins, protein, minerals and antioxidants. Including natural and healthy drinks in your diet is one of the best ways to hydrate better and get the required nutrients with minimum effort. We all very well know the herbs, spices and other kitchen ingredients that work for our health but may not always be aware how best we can utilise them in a recipe. In our fast-paced lifestyle, where it isn't always possible to spend endless hours in kitchen to make a nutritious meal, it is important to be aware of quick recipes that are also healthy and at the same time filling. (Also read: 6 soaked superfoods to eat on empty stomach for boosting immunity and health)

"Most people are under a misconception that only the posh can maintain a healthy lifestyle, on a day-to-day basis. On the contrary, I believe when it comes to health, you need not look beyond your kitchen shelves. Heard about superfoods? Now it is time for some Indian super drinks, an easy way to keep you healthy," says nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her latest Instagram post.

What we drink can be more powerful in making or breaking our health than what we eat as per Batra. She suggests 4 super drinks that can work wonders for health.

1. Amla ginger juice

A daily drink that can not only help boost your immunity but also fight infections, amla ginger juice is a must-addition to your daily routine. While amla is rich in Vitamin C, ginger has anti-inflammatory properties. This also makes your digestion smoother.

How to make it

- Wash ginger and amla properly

- Grate both and squeeze juice from grated ginger and amla

- Mix the juice in a cup of water and serve it

2. Shatavari water

Shatavari is a potent herb for female reproductive system and is known to promote lactation. It helps in balancing hormones, has anti-inflammatory properties and also relieves stress and anxiety. The herb also supports lung health and helps in respiratory issues such as asthma and bronchitis.

How to make it

Ingredients

3-5 g shatavarti roots

1/2 cup water

Method

- Boil shatavari roots in water

- Strain properly

- Serve it

3. Sattu

If you struggle with the daily protein intake, sattu is an easy answer. Made from black gram, sattu is a good source of protein and can provide the body with essential amino acids. Sattu can help provide sustained energy throughout the day and is a good snacking option in between the meals. It helps promote digestion, heart health and iron, calcium, and potassium, in it aids brain health. It is also a muscle strengthener.

How to make it

Ingredients

2 tbsp roasted chana flour

1 tsp jaggery powder

A pinch of black salt (according to taste)

1 glass chilled water

Method

- Mix all the ingredients properly

- Serve chilled

4. Wheatgrass juice

Wheatgrass is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre which support heart health and digestion. Wheatgrass also has detoxifying properties and promotes healthy liver function.

It is also regarded an energy booster.

How to make it

Ingredients

A handful of wheatgrasses

1/2 cup water

Method

- In a juicer, put a handful of wheatgrasses and half a cup of water and blend

- Consume instantly

