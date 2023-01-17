6 soaked superfoods to eat on empty stomach for boosting immunity and health

Small changes in your diet can make a big difference in your overall health. Mornings especially are perfect to give your day a perfect nutritional start. Many of us may face micronutrient deficiencies that could be the cause behind some serious health issues. For instance, a lack of iron, folate and vitamins B12 and A can lead to anaemia. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to low blood calcium levels, rickets, softening of bones in adults. Nuts such as almond, cashew nuts, walnut, and peanuts are a good source of B-vitamins, folate and vitamin E. These tiny superfoods if eaten regularly can thus play a major role in your well-being. Health experts say that nutrients are better absorbed by the body when you soak these nuts. Soaking them overnight helps remove the phytic acid in these nuts which causes indigestion. Soaking nuts also improves their digestibility and helps better their taste and texture. (Also read: Soaked almonds: 8 delicious ways to add the wonderful nuts to your diet)

Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor in her recent Instagram posts has talked about superfoods that can help with micronutrient deficiency and relieve symptoms of chronic or persistent health issues.

1. Soaked almonds for PCOS, acne relief

Kapoor says eating soaked almonds can help relieve PCOS, acne and achieve glowing skin. Soak 5-7 almonds overnight, peel them in the morning and consume daily.

2. Soaked raisins and kesar for period troubles

For period pain and irregular periods, 6-8 soaked raisins and 2 strands kesar can be soaked overnight. It can be consumed the next morning.

3. Soaked black raisins for hair fall

For hair fall and immunity related problems, soak black raisins overnight and consume next morning.

4. Soaked walnuts for memory and concentration

Two walnuts can be soaked overnight and consumed in the morning to boost brain power, memory, and concentration. It is great for kids to boost their academic performance.

5. Soaked moong for women and kid's health

Soak 2 tbsp moong and consume in the morning for better hair, muscle health and good Skin. It is especially great for teenagers and women.

6. Soaked figs for constipation

Two soaked figs can do wonders for your gut health. Kapoor says it can help relieve constipation especially in pregnant women and senior citizens.

HOW TO SOAK

- Wash thoroughly

- Soak overnight in clean drinking water

- Discard water in morning

- Consume walnuts/figs directly.

- Green moong can be left to sprout (cover with sieve or cloth) for 6-8 hours. Steam and consume with salad.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter