42-year-old mom shares 10 secrets to her 'glow up in 40s': See her before and after pics

Ashley Provost, a lifestyle content creator and mom-of-four, is proving that ageing doesn't have to mean fading away. To share a glimpse of her personal transformation, the 42-year-old took to Instagram on April 25 to reveal the specific lifestyle changes, cosmetic tweaks, and mindset shifts that led to her midlife 'glow up'. Also read | Indian mother of the bride steals hearts with 'mind-blowing' glow up: Watch 'magical' before and after transformation

Inside Ashley Provost’s 10-step glow-up. (Instagram/ ashleyprovost)

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"42 and spent a decade figuring out how actually to look better as I age," she shared with her followers, adding, "Had my glow-up in my 40s. Here is what transformed my look."

From rethinking her fitness routine to undergoing subtle procedures, here are the secrets Ashley credits for her transformation:

1. Finding the right hairstyle

Ashley’s first major realisation was that her signature long locks weren’t doing her any favours. She shared a video of her getting a chic, blunt bob, noting that she finally 'figured out the most flattering haircut for [her] face shape'. "I had no idea my long hair was ageing me," she admitted.

2. Conquering melasma

For years, Ashley struggled with skin discolouration. Comparing photos from her 30s to today, the difference in her skin tone is stark. "Finally learned how to get rid of my melasma," Ashley posted, calling the discovery a 'halle-freaking-lujah' moment.

3. The lip lift

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{{^usCountry}} While many turn to fillers, Ashley opted for a permanent surgical solution to address a specific insecurity: her philtrum (the space between the nose and the upper lip). "I had a lip lift," she shared. "[It] shortened my philtrum. I used to be so self-conscious of it," she added. 4. Investing in quality denim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While many turn to fillers, Ashley opted for a permanent surgical solution to address a specific insecurity: her philtrum (the space between the nose and the upper lip). "I had a lip lift," she shared. "[It] shortened my philtrum. I used to be so self-conscious of it," she added. 4. Investing in quality denim {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ashley’s 'after' photos show a marked shift in her wardrobe's fit and finish. She credits this to a 'quality over quantity' approach to her closet: “I’ve stopped buying cheap jeans. I’ve learned one good pair instead of five mediocre ones. I look so much more pulled together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashley’s 'after' photos show a marked shift in her wardrobe's fit and finish. She credits this to a 'quality over quantity' approach to her closet: “I’ve stopped buying cheap jeans. I’ve learned one good pair instead of five mediocre ones. I look so much more pulled together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. and 6. Dental overhaul {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. and 6. Dental overhaul {{/usCountry}}

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A brighter, more symmetrical smile was a pillar of her transformation. Ashley combined cosmetic bonding with professional-grade whitening. She noted that having her 'teeth bonded' made a 'huge difference'. "Starting getting teeth professionally bleached," she shared, adding that she 'should’ve done this 10 years ago' because 'whitening strips can’t do this'.

7. Protecting the skin barrier

Ashley moved away from harsh treatments and toward a more clinical, regenerative approach to skincare. She shared footage of herself using an LED light mask and applying specialised serums. "Learned exactly what my skin needs. My skin looks better at 42 than it did at 31," she said. Ashley now focuses on 'protecting her barrier more' and has 'leaned into micro-needling and growth factors'.

8. 'Less is more' makeup

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In her 30s, Ashley says she focused on hiding her features rather than celebrating them. "I spent my 30s covering my face. I spent my 40s learning to enhance it. The difference is everything," she said. Her current routine focuses on 'less eye makeup' and a 'flawless classic look'.

9. Trading the pavement for iron

One of the most significant physical changes came from a total overhaul of her fitness philosophy. Ashley traded long-distance running for strength training. "I’ve stopped running and started lifting," she revealed. "Running was doing nothing for my body. I’ve never felt sexier since lifting," Ashley said.

10. A radical shift in style

Finally, Ashley attributes much of her new-found 'glow' to a boost in confidence and a refusal to play it safe with fashion: "I used to think twice before wearing something bold. Now I wear the statement outfit and genuinely don’t care what anyone thinks. This has been the most liberating decision."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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