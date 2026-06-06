44-year-old gastroenterologist shares 5 health lessons he wishes he knew in his 20s: ‘No bank account for lost sleep'

We all tend to ignore our health in our 20s, thinking we’ll “fix it later,” but doctors often say that’s when the real damage quietly begins. From sleep habits to diet choices, small everyday decisions can shape long-term gut and overall health in a big way.

Check out 5 silent health mistakes most people make in their 20s.(Unsplash)

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Dr Saurabh Sethi, a 44-year-old gastroenterologist and hepatologist,shares in his June 4 Instagram post 5 health tips he’d give his 20-year-old self, offering simple, practical advice for better digestion, energy, and long-term wellness. (Also read: Is your ‘healthy’ food actually harming your gut? Doctor explains why wellness foods may cause bloating and discomfort )

Here are five powerful lessons he wishes he had known in his 20s:

1. Your gut health determines everything else

Dr Sethi explains that energy, mood, skin, immunity, and mental clarity all begin in the gut. “It sits quietly in your digestive system, but it influences almost everything you feel daily. At 20, I didn’t realise how foundational gut health truly is.”

2. Sleep is not something you can catch up on later

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{{^usCountry}} Sleep debt isn’t reversible in the way most people assume. “Every night of poor sleep compounds over time. There is no bank account for lost sleep,” Dr Sethi notes, highlighting research that links chronic sleep deprivation to faster biological aging and higher metabolic risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sleep debt isn’t reversible in the way most people assume. “Every night of poor sleep compounds over time. There is no bank account for lost sleep,” Dr Sethi notes, highlighting research that links chronic sleep deprivation to faster biological aging and higher metabolic risk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Stress destroys your body faster than any food ever could {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Stress destroys your body faster than any food ever could {{/usCountry}}

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Chronic stress has a direct biological impact on the body. “Psychological stress can affect the gut and body within hours. I wish we were taught nervous system regulation much earlier, not later in specialist training,” says Dr Sethi.

4. Ultra-processed food you eat in your 20s builds your 40s health

Diet patterns today shape long-term liver and metabolic health. “Conditions like fatty liver disease don’t appear suddenly, they develop silently over decades of repeated dietary choices,” he explains.

5. Fiber is the most powerful thing you are not eating enough of

Despite being essential, fiber intake remains far below recommended levels globally. “Most people consume only 10–15 grams daily, while the ideal is much higher. Adequate fiber intake significantly reduces risks of chronic diseases like colorectal cancer and heart disease,” Dr Sethi emphasises.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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