5 amazing herbs to boost your kidney health

Our kidneys help our body to remain free from toxins and unhealthy accumulations making sure it has all the essential nutrients in balance. When the proper function of kidneys is disrupted due to some reason and they are not able to work as efficiently, due to this build-up of waste and toxic products, one may develop several health issues from gout, anaemia, thyroid issues, bone disease, heart disease and fluid build-up. (Also read: World Kidney Day 2023: Foods to eat and avoid for repairing kidneys)

"Due to loss of blood purification function, there is accumulation of toxins causing nausea, loss of appetite, retention of water which leads to development of swelling and if this water accumulates in the lungs it also leads to breathlessness. Apart from the filtration function of the blood, the kidney has three other main functions such as regulation of blood pressure, vitamin D formation which is responsible for bone and muscle health and production of erythropoietin hormone which is responsible for blood formation. Due to loss of these functions a kidney patient develops high blood pressure, body aches and weakness as vitamin D is necessary to maintain adequate calcium levels in body and maintain bone and muscle health. Weakness, easy fatigue, irritability and breathlessness occurs due to lack of blood. If left untreated, the damage in kidneys may get worse and may eventually need dialysis or renal transplantation," says Dr. Shri Ram Kabra, Director-Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad.

LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO REVERSE KIDNEY DISEASE

Making healthy lifestyle choices like eating a balanced diet, sleeping well, doing some kind of physical activity can keep our kidneys health. Additionally, one can also add some herbs that can help maintain or improve kidney health. Ayurveda is known to have herbs and spices that can support kidney function. A study published in Ayu - An International Quarterly Journal of Research in Ayurveda shows that use of certain Ayurvedic herbs can reduce symptoms and signs, serum creatinine, blood urea, urine albumin level in patients suffering from Chronic renal failure.

HERBS AND SPICES FOR KIDNEY HEALTH

"Spices and herbs have long been used to improve the taste, aroma, and appeal of food. Now there’s evidence that these kitchen staples not only please our palate, but they may help improve our health," says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Here are 5 herbs to keep kidney diseases at bay.

Giloy

It protects the kidneys against the toxicity in the kidneys due to aflatoxin. This is due to the presence of alkaloids in it. Giloy has antioxidant property and destroys free radicals generated during aflatoxicosis thus preventing kidney damage

Turmeric

Turmeric leads to improved plasma proteins and decreased serum urea and creatinine levels in T2DM patients and could be useful in the improvement of kidney function.

Ginger

The anti-inflammatory effect of ginger helps in reducing swelling and pain in the kidneys caused by infections.

Triphala

Triphala is an excellent herb to improve natural function of the kidney. It helps strengthen the liver and kidneys - the organs responsible to remove toxins from the body.

Amalaki, Haritaki and Bibhitak

The wonderful trio of rejuvenating herbs namely, Amalaki, Haritaki and Bibhitaki is nature’s miracle remedy, it fortifies the kidney tissues, improved plasma proteins, albumin, creatinine, and enhances overall renal functioning.

While its diuretic properties help flush the kidneys and keep the urinary system flowing strong.

