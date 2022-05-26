5 foods you must avoid eating in summer season

Staying hydrated is important in every season, but all the more in summer. The season requires an extra effort on our part to consume fluids and other hydrating foods to fight the searing heat and stay in the best of our health. Consuming water even when you are not thirsty can help combat dehydration. It is also important to pick your snacks and plan your meals mindfully. There are certain foods that may be healthy in relatively colder months, but harmful in heatwave conditions or hot weather. Experts say high protein foods, excess intake of salt, caffeinated drinks and dark chocolates are some of the eatables one should avoid eating to prevent dehydration. (Also read: 7 everyday foods that are damaging your heart)

When you keep eating foods that cause dehydration without adding hydrating foods to your diet, you may not have enough water in your system for basic functions of the body. Considering our body is made up of 60-70% water and our vital organs like heart, lungs, liver require fluids to function smoothly, it is important to pay attention to your diet in summer season.

Celebrity Fitness Expert and Nutritionist Yash Patel in an interview with HT Digital talks about 5 foods that can cause dehydration in summer season.

1. Coffee

Avoid drinking too much coffee in summer (Pixabay)

Caffeinated drink including coffee, which is a diuretic, will leave you thirsty as it makes you urinate frequently. We all love to have coffee and it has become a part of our daily routine but at the same time one should be aware that caffeine increases the blood flow to your kidneys, encouraging them to flush out more water that leads to frequent urination and extra water loss from the body which may cause dehydration.

2. Alcohol

Drinking alochol can cause dehydration in summer (Pixabay)

Alcohol and its derivatives also contain the dehydrating properties that can cause water loss in human body. After guzzling lots of alcohol, you may notice that your body flushes out yellow pee that is a sign of dehydration.

3. High protein food

High protein food can leave one dehydrated in summer (Pixabay)

High protein food can also make you feel dehydrated. The body uses up more water in order to metabolise the naturally occurring nitrogen in protein, due to which cells may lose water content significantly, making you feel dehydrated.

4. Tea

Avoid having too much tea in summer (Pixabay)

It is the most loved beverage in our country yet tea can also cause dehydration due to it caffeine content. Different teas contain varying amounts of caffeine and may affect your hydration differently.

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate can lead to increase in heart rate if consumed in excess amounts in summer season (Pixabay)

Dark chocolate has higher caffeine content than both milk chocolate and white chocolate. Consuming large amounts of dark chocolate can lead to an increased heart rate, diarrhea, anxiety, irritability, nervousness, and dehydration.

