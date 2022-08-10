5 hidden symptoms of depression you should know about

When we think about depression, we usually tend to think about a persistent low mood and hopelessness which are common symptoms of depression. However, it is also important to raise awareness of the symptoms that are subtle, “hidden” from others or rarely discussed in order for people to get help when they need it.

These symptoms could also be caused by other factors so it is always a good idea to reach out to a mental health professional so you can figure out what's going on & get help. (Also read: Tips to deal with depression)

In a conversation with HT lifestyle, Nidhi Tiwari, Psychotherapist and child psychology expert, shared some hidden symptoms of depression that you should be aware about.

1. Anger and irritability

There is more to depression than just sadness and helplessness. For example, being more angry and irritable than usual is a depression symptom that is surprisingly rarely talked about. Lashing out at others over relatively minor things, being less patient with others, or being disproportionately angry at yourself could be related to depression.

2. Fatigue and low energy

Depression can actually make you physically tired. Research suggests that over 90% of people with major depressive disorder experience fatigue (Ghanean et al.,2018). Fatigue that is related to depression doesn't go away with sleep, and it can make everyday activities physically difficult, in addition to causing difficulties with concentration, processing information, and connecting with others emotionally.

3. Digestive issues

Gut health and depression often go hand in hand. Depression could be a symptom of a gut-related problem, and depression can also cause stomach discomfort, such as nausea, cramps, bloating, or pain. Some research also suggest that depression could even cause inflammation in the digestive system.

4. Feeling empty or numb

Depression doesn't always feel like intense sadness. Sometime depression can show up as a lingering feeling of emptiness or numbness. This might also go hand in hand with another depression symptom called anhedonia; a loss of interest in activities you normally like, and not experiencing pleasure from activities that normally would be pleasurable to you.

5. Forced happiness

Depression doesn't have a "look", even if someone doesn't seem depressed in public, they could still be struggling. Someone with depression might put on a happy face and be productive, make jokes, and seem like they are bursting with energy and completely crash when they are at home, experiencing debilitating loneliness, emptiness, sadness or guilt.

