5 psychological reasons why you feel lazy all the time

Feeling lazy all the time is not exactly a positive feeling. It can make you doubt yourself, affect your performance at work, impact your relationships and increase your overall stress. Not feeling motivated enough to get up from the bed or complete a task could have a root psychological cause that you may not have paid attention to, say experts. It is important to assess your routine, life choices and overall lifestyle to see what's missing and make positive changes accordingly. (Also read: Why we need to stop spreading toxic positivity and save our relationships)

Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing told HT Digital that there could be several psychological reasons why someone may feel lazy all the time.

Dr Tugnait says depression or anxiety can lead to feeling of lethargy and apathy. The expert says a person with low self-esteem is also at risk of feeling lazy all the time as they may believe they are not capable of accomplishing anything and may lack any sense of purpose.

Here are some psychological reasons why you may be feeling lazy all the time:

1. You are bored with your current routine

If you feel like you are stuck in a rut, it's no wonder you might start to feel lazy. When we are stuck in a boring or monotonous routine, our brains can actually start to shut down and tune out. This can leave us feeling unmotivated and uninterested in doing anything else. To combat this, it's important to find ways to mix up your routine and keep your brain engaged. Try something new each day, even if it's something small. This can help break the cycle of boredom and laziness.

2. You are overwhelmed by choices

With so many things vying for our attention these days, it's no wonder we might sometimes feel paralysed by choices. When we are faced with too many options, we can actually start to feel overwhelmed and stressed out. This can make us feel lazy and unmotivated to make any decisions at all. It's important to simplify your life and focus on what's most important to you. Make a list of your priorities and try to stick to them. This can help you focus on what's most important and make better decisions overall.

3. You are trying to do too much at once

If you are constantly trying to juggle multiple tasks, you might start to feel overwhelmed and stressed out. To make this better, it's important to focus on one task at a time and break it down into smaller steps. This can help you stay focused and motivated to get things done.

4. You are not getting enough sleep

If you are not getting enough sleep, you might start to feel lazy. When we are tired, our brains can actually slow down. It's important to get enough sleep at night. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep and create a bedtime routine that helps you wind down and relax. This can help you get the rest you need and feel more energized during the day.

5. You are not challenging yourself

If you are not pushing yourself to try new things or challenge yourself, you might start to feel lazy. It's important to find ways to challenge yourself on a regular basis. This can help you stay motivated and engaged in your life.

"If you are feeling lazy all the time, it is important to speak with a mental health professional to explore any underlying psychological causes. Treatment can help you address these issues and regain motivation in your life," concludes Dr Chandni Tugnait.

