5 tips to keep your gut healthy this monsoon

After the summers, we are all too eager to welcome the monsoons where the mercury drops and the weather is much cooler and though the rainy day call for a hot cup of tea with some hot fried savoury snacks such as samosa, bhajia or vada, is it really good for your gut? The monsoon season impacts digestion making it sluggish and at the same time exposing us to water-borne illnesses and allergies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This has a severe impact on gut health leading to digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating and diarrhoea. Research also indicates that there is a change in the gut microbiomes in monsoons, exposing our bodies to more harmful bacteria and reducing the good ones hence, causing an imbalance known as dysbiosis, which can trigger inflammation in the body.

Avantii Deshpaande, PCOS and GUT Health Nutritionist, revealed 5 simple tips to keep in mind to improve your gut health and enjoy the rains free of illnesses and digestive worries this monsoon:

1. Switch to plant-based drinks – Plant-based drinks such as soy and almonds have gained popularity as lactose-free substitutes. They are rich in vitamins and minerals, low in cholesterol, and have a healthy combination of mono and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Hot beverages made from plant-based drinks are easy to digest and help to keep the body hydrated, especially in monsoons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Include immunity boosters – Turmeric, black pepper, garlic, and ginger are the immune-boosting ingredients that should be added to fluids or foods during meal preparations. They are known to have anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antioxidant properties. Turmeric Latte can be consumed during monsoons owing to its immunity boosting properties. If animal milk causes inflammation, you can also pick a plant-based drink.

3. Consume seasonal foods – Seasonal foods must be consumed during monsoons to maintain a healthy gut. Consume Vitamin C-rich fruits such as apple, beetroot, pear, jamun, plums, cherries, pomegranates and litchis. Smoothies with plant-based drinks are a great idea to consume seasonal fruits while ensuring your protein requirements are met. It’s also a great option for vegans.

4. Avoid food items that are heavy to digest – Non-vegetable foods, seafood and oily foods take time to digest and impact your gut. Milk can also be difficult to digest for people suffering from lactose intolerance. In that case, you can switch to plant-based drinks to replace milk in milkshakes, pasta sauces, and regular tea or coffee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Have a combination of raw and cooked foods – As nutritionists, we recommend eating a healthy plate- 50% of your plate should contain vegetable groups. During monsoons, we need to have a combination of raw and cooked foods. If you consume only raw vegetables, there are changes that overstimulate the digestive system leading to flatulence. Beans and legumes could also get heavy at times so it is recommended to consume more dals especially moong or lentils which are easier to digest. If you cannot tolerate the legume group at all, going for plant-based drinks as a source of protein is the best option. As a substitute to raw salads, choosing homemade hot soups is also a great choice. Alternatively, freshly cooked vegetables like bitter gourd can be eaten to strengthen the digestive system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enjoy the season with a strong gut so you can make the most of it the rainy days.