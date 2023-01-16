5 ways to improve your focus and beat procrastination

Improving your focus at work can go a long way in better productivity and optimum utilisation of your time. In the modern world, we have too many distractions in the form of constant flow of mails, messages and pings from people. This breaks the flow and delays work. When we are able to focus on a task better and manage distractions, our stress level also goes down and we are able to complete our work on time. One productivity hack that's gaining popularity is pomodoro technique. Pomodoro means tomato in Italian and the technique was developed by a university student Francesco Cirillo who feeling overwhelmed with his studies and assignment decided to commit 10 minutes of focused study time and used a tomato-shaped kitchen timer for it. Cirillo went on to write a book around the method. The idea is to break down a tedious job into smaller, more achievable tasks and rewarding yourself with small breaks so you don't get tired. (Also read: 5 productivity hacks for people who work from home)

HOW TO TAKE A REAL BREAK

"This method is all about intentionality. It’s about learning how you use your time efficiently rather than letting time use YOU. The most important part of this method? It incorporates breaks. It forces downtime When you push yourself past the point of exhaustion, you end up not just wanting a break, but physically needing to stop. When you get to this point, you feel guilty about mismanaging your energy and you mindlessly engage in a ‘break’ that doesn’t truly bring a sense of relaxation — you clean, scroll Instagram, fold laundry, shop on Amazon...Because we are conditioned to believe taking breaks is bad or for the ‘weak’ there is a sense of guilt that comes along with needing a breather and as a result, you never really feel relaxed because you don’t allow yourself to ever take a real break," writes Dr Jenn Anders Psy.D, Psychologist on her recent Instagram post.

STEPS TO IMPROVE FOCUS AT WORK

She also explained how one can apply this technique:

Step 1: Pick one task

It's important to focus on one activity at a time - clear your space and remove all other distractions.

Step 2: Set a 25 minute timer

25 minutes is the perfect amount of focused time for me. You can increase it to 55 minutes if that feels better.

Step 3: Work on the task until the timer is up

Step 4: Take a 5-minute break

If 5 minutes feel too short, do 10 or 20. The point is to be intentional about setting a time to work/time to break

Step 5: Longer breaks

Take a longer 30-minute break in between every 4 cycles. You can read, walk, listen to music, make a snack, call a friend/parent during this time

Why is this important

Chunking your time will help you:

- Stay focused

- Mentally fresh

- Will give you permission to take mental breaks without guilt

Breaking down important tasks and chunking time can ensure you remain fresh even after a productive day.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON