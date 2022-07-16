5 yoga asanas for acidity: Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips

Acidity is a common issue faced by many of us. The cause of acidity is primarily the production of a large amount of acid by the gastric glands, which is more than that is needed for the digestion process. Symptoms of acidity include burning sensation above the stomach or just below the breastbone. This digestive disorder can cause burning pain or discomfort while moving from the stomach to the abdomen or the chest. However, we can combat acidity with yoga. Malaika Arora’s yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi, who is known for sharing health-related tips and tricks on his Instagram profile on a regular basis, shared a range of yoga asanas which can help in dealing with acidity issues.

Sarvesh, on Saturday, took to his Instagram profile to address issues related to acidity faced by many of us. “Having acidity can lead to discomfort in the mind and body. With these 5 asanas to rescue, don't let the uneasiness of acidity take over your health,” read an excerpt of his post. Take a look at the yoga asanas shared by Sarvesh here:

Vajrasana

Halasana

Paschimottanasana

Pawanmuktasana

Ustrasana

Sarvesh further noted down the health benefits of each asana demonstrated in the video. He added that Vajrasana, also known as Diamond Pose, helps in stimulating the digestive system and preventing acidity. Halasana – the Plough Pose – helps in dealing with acidity effectively, thereby helping in relaxation of the mind. “Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bending pose), this asana helps improve digestion and stimulates the functioning of the kidneys,” wrote Sarvesh. He further added that Pawanmuktasana, also known as Wind Relieving Pose, helps in massaging the intestines and other abdominal muscles. Ustrasana, on the other hand, helps in relieving acidity and improving the process of digestion. Also known as the Camel Pose, Ustrasana helps in stretching the abdomen, chest, shoulders, quads, and hip flexors.

