5 yoga poses for children to counteract the effects of prolonged screen time

As technology continues to play an increasing role in our daily lives, children are spending more time in front of screens. Every child in today's world has grown up with an array of devices at their disposal. It's difficult for them to now imagine a world without tablets, smartphones and the world wide web. Studies show that every child is exposed to screen time for an average of around 2 hours daily. While it is difficult to eliminate screen time completely from their life, some steps can definitely be taken to curb the duration of the time they are exposed to blue light. (Also read: Easy yoga poses and meditation tips to introduce the habit to your kids )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Sabrina Merchant, Certified Kids Yoga Expert, Mindfulness coach, Founder of Li’l Yogis and Author of book “Ocean Yoga”, suggested some yoga asanas that can help counterpart the brain and body slug in your child.

1. Palming your eyes

Palming is a simple yet effective technique to relieve eye strain and tension. (Sabrina Merchant)

Rub palms together and create some heat. Place them gently on closed eyelids so the cups of the hand cover the eyelids. There should be no pressure. Eyes can be kept open or closed, based on your comfort.

2. Seated forward fold

It is a great way to release tension in the body and calm the mind after a long period of screen time.(Sabrina Merchant)

Sitting on a chair, come into a forward bend over the legs. If the hands are touching the floor then let them rest there, let the head hang heavy. On an inhalation, raise the arms back up over the head.

3. Upward standing stretch

It's a great way to counter the effects of prolonged sitting and help increase energy levels after a long period of screen time.(Sabrina Merchant)

Stand erect with your hands on their respective sides with feet slightly apart and parallel to each. Focusing on a point straight ahead, raise both your arms for a full upward stretch. Simultaneously, raise both your heels, to achieve maximum stretch to the body. After holding for 6-10 seconds, lower your heels and bring your palm down, to resume the starting position.

4. Seated Cat- Cow

It's a great way to release tension in the neck, spine, and hips.(Sabrina Merchant)

Sit on a chair with a spine long and place both your feet on the floor. Place your hands on your knees or the tops of your thighs. On an inhale, arch your spine and roll your shoulders down and back, bringing your shoulder blades onto your back. While exhaling around your spine and drop your chin to your chest, letting the shoulder and head come forward.

5. Samada Mudra

All four fingers and the thumb are brought together to touch in this Yogic hand gesture. Hold the mudra and place them on your eyelids as you sit with your eyes closed for 5-7 minutes. This will bring instant relief as healing energy is directed towards it.

