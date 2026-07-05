6 questions to ask before choosing a collagen supplement for your hair: 10 choices for healthy strands

Do you want long, shiny, and healthy hair? You can achieve this with a balanced diet and a good hair care routine. In addition to the right shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, and food, it's important to take dietary supplements, such as collagen. Collagen is a protein that helps give structure and elasticity to hair, skin, bones, ligaments, and tendons. By strengthening hair follicles, collagen makes your hair stronger and less likely to break or fall out. It also promotes hair growth by improving blood flow to the scalp, reducing inflammation, and providing essential amino acids.

Can collagen stop grey hair?

A collagen supplement can keep your hair looking thicker and healthier. (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Regularly taking collagen supplements can help reduce hair loss by strengthening hair roots and improving the health of your strands. Collagen may even slow down greying by helping produce melanin. “While many hair care products contain collagen, taking collagen supplements is one of the best ways to boost hair collagen levels. So, we have put together a list of the best collagen supplements for hair that you can try to revive your locks,” Hair Expert Clelia Cecilia Angelon tells Health Shots.

How do you pick the best collagen supplement for your hair?

When choosing a collagen supplement for your hair, think about these key factors:

Before choosing a collagen supplement, first identify your hair issues. Determine if you are experiencing hair loss or dryness. This will help you narrow down your options.

Know about the different types of collagen, as they come in various forms. Type 1 collagen supplements are usually good for your skin, hair, and nails.

Check the ingredients of the collagen supplement. Make sure it has vitamin C, biotin, keratin, and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients can help your body absorb collagen, support hair growth, and strengthen hair follicles.

Look at the product label for important information about the dosage, ingredients, and where it was made.

Check online reviews and ratings. This can help you understand how well the product works and what side effects it may have.

You can talk to your healthcare provider for guidance on how much collagen supplement to take and other important details.

What are the benefits of collagen for hair?

Some key benefits of collagen supplements for hair include:

Collagen supplements support hair follicles and help promote strong, healthy hair growth.

Amino acids in these supplements help repair and strengthen your hair.

Taking these supplements regularly can help stop hair loss, reduce breakage, and make your hair smoother.

Collagen boosts blood flow to the scalp, which delivers important nutrients to hair follicles. This can help reduce scalp inflammation and dandruff and support hair growth.

It protects your hair from damage caused by outside factors.

Collagen helps strengthen your hair and reduce its tendency to get damaged. It does this by improving the elasticity of your hair strands.

10 best collagen supplements for hair

Collagen supplements in India can help with hair problems. However, it’s important to get advice from your healthcare provider before taking them. Here is a list of the top collagen brands in India:

1. Swisse Collagen + Hyaluronic Acid with Peptides

Swiss Collagen + Hyaluronic Acid with Peptides could be a good choice for you! This collagen supplement helps form connective tissue, which is important for healthy hair, skin, and nails. It also provides antioxidant support, helping protect your hair from environmental stress and making it stronger and healthier. Consider adding this supplement to your daily routine to support collagen formation.

2. Carbamide Forte Hydrolysed Multi-Collagen Tablets

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Carbamide Forte Hydrolysed Multi Collagen Tablets contain all five types of collagen. This supplement also includes black pepper extract, which may help your body absorb collagen more effectively. Taking this collagen regularly might make your hair shinier and healthier. The brand says this product is non-GMO, free from synthetic ingredients, and may help promote thicker hair.

3. Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Try this collagen supplement for hair from Wellbeing Nutrition. This unflavored supplement is packed with ingredients that strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and promote growth. Using these supplements regularly may help minimise hair loss by surrounding and strengthening hair follicles, securing your hair at the roots. It also aims to improve scalp blood circulation, which can boost your hair's strength and volume. In addition to supporting hair health, these collagen supplements may also help your skin look radiant and strengthen your nails. The product is free of mercury and gluten and contains no added preservatives.

4. Miduty Organic Plant-Based Collagen Supplement

Miduty Organic Plant-Based Collagen Supplement may help with your hair issues. It includes sea buckthorn, sesbania grandiflora leaves, acai berry, acerola cherry, rose petals, and bamboo shoot to strengthen your hair. This collagen powder may protect your hair from free radicals that can harm the hair shafts and follicles. It might also reduce hair loss and boost hair growth by improving blood flow to the scalp.

5. Himalayan Organics Plant-Based Collagen Supplement

These collagen tablets from Himalayan Organics help your body make collagen using natural vitamin extracts, which can improve your skin's health. The mix of collagen and vitamin E in these supplements may also boost your hair health. They aim to nourish your scalp, hydrate your hair roots, and strengthen hair follicles. Taking these capsules regularly might support healthy hair growth and reduce breakage and split ends. The brand says that this product can also rejuvenate your skin and nails while improving your overall health. These supplements are free from gluten, soy, dairy, fish, shellfish, artificial colours, and harsh chemicals, and they may make your hair thicker.

6. INJA Wellness Beauty Marine Collagen Supplement

INJA Wellness Beauty Marine Collagen Supplement helps improve and nourish your skin. With a lychee flavour, these supplements may also support hair growth. They contain important ingredients like vitamin C, biotin, vitamin D3, glutathione, curcumin, hyaluronic acid, selenium, and evening primrose oil. Using these supplements regularly can make your hair shinier, thicker, and more voluminous.

7. HealthyHey Nutrition Collagen Supplement

This unflavored collagen supplement from HealthyHey Nutrition can help nourish your hair with essential nutrients. It provides protein and amino acids from a Non-GMO source. Adding this collagen powder to your diet can make your hair stronger, fuller, and shinier.

8. Fytika Let It Glow Collagen Supplement

Fytika Let It Glow Collagen Supplement contains L-glutathione, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and biotin. Taking this collagen supplement regularly may help prevent hair follicle damage and reduce hair loss. It also aims to strengthen your hair and promote healthy growth. In addition to nourishing your hair, collagen supplements may support healthy skin and help with nail growth.

9. Nutrova Collagen + Antioxidant Supplement

Nutrova Collagen + Antioxidant Supplement aims to help you look younger. It contains collagen and ingredients such as tomatoes, grapes, and green tea, which can support collagen production and help protect your skin and hair from UV rays. With a refreshing cranberry flavour, these supplements may also help reduce hair thinning and hair loss.

10. Nutrabud Japanese Marine Collagen Powder Supplement

Nutrabud Japanese Marine Collagen Powder is a natural supplement with no smell, colour, or taste. It contains marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, biotin, and zinc to help make your hair shiny and healthy. This supplement is certified safe by FSSAI, WHO-GMP, HACCP, and ISO, so you can feel good about using it on your wellness journey.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is the recommended dose for a collagen supplement?

The amount of collagen you should take depends on its type. Read the product manual and follow the manufacturer's instructions. A study in the journal Nutrients found that taking 2.5 to 15 grams of hydrolysed collagen peptides is safe and can be helpful.

2. What is the best way to take collagen?

You can take collagen supplements as directed by the manufacturer. Usually, this means taking 1-2 scoops or tablets every day with water. If you have powder, mix it into food or a drink to help your body absorb it better.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)