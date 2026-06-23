63-year-old actor Anita Raj’s vintage 1989 workout cassette launch video takes internet by storm: 'Still the fittest'

Fitness trends come and go, but true discipline stands the test of time. Lehren took to Instagram on June 22 to share a nostalgic throwback video from their archives, capturing an event from 1989: the launch of Keep Fit With Anita Raj, marketed at the time as 'India's first yoga cassette'. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

What the archival video shows

Inside Anita Raj’s 1989 ‘yoga cassette’ launch: leg warmers, high kicks, 80s aerobics. At 63, fans call her ‘still the fittest’ after the video resurfaces. (Instagram/ Anita Raj)

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The archival footage sparked widespread admiration for actor Anita Raj, who remains a fitness icon at 63. The clip opened with an energetic snippet of Anita from the fitness video itself, looking radiant in a classic 80s red leotard, black tights, and colourful leg warmers.

The narrator declared: “Sehat aur tandurusti, yoga ke zariye, Anita Raj se seekhiye (Learn health and fitness, through yoga, from Anita Raj).” The voiceover continued: "Hindustan ka pehla yoga video cassette (India's first yoga video cassette): Keep Fit With Anita Raj."

The video then transitioned to the glitzy, late-night outdoor launch party held in 1989. The venue, beautifully decorated with string lights, hosted a plethora of Bollywood personalities of the era. Among the attendees captured on camera were actors Aditya Pancholi and Mazhar Khan. The climax of the event featured Anita Raj arriving on stage in a traditional blue suit to officially unveil the tape.

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{{^usCountry}} The narrator added a touch of lighthearted humour to the footage, saying: "Keep Fit With Anita Raj ka cassette ka cover kholne mein Anita Raj ko kaafi pareshani ho rahi hai. Aakhir, BK Chawla ne Anita ki mushkil aasaan kar di (Anita Raj is facing quite a bit of trouble opening the cover of the cassette. Finally, BK Chawla made it easy for her)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The narrator added a touch of lighthearted humour to the footage, saying: "Keep Fit With Anita Raj ka cassette ka cover kholne mein Anita Raj ko kaafi pareshani ho rahi hai. Aakhir, BK Chawla ne Anita ki mushkil aasaan kar di (Anita Raj is facing quite a bit of trouble opening the cover of the cassette. Finally, BK Chawla made it easy for her)." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Once the plastic wrap was off, a smiling Anita proudly held up the physical cassette for the cameras, followed by a montage of her performing high-energy high-kicks, stretches, crunches, and leg raises on an exercise mat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the plastic wrap was off, a smiling Anita proudly held up the physical cassette for the cameras, followed by a montage of her performing high-energy high-kicks, stretches, crunches, and leg raises on an exercise mat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What made Keep Fit With Anita Raj so special? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What made Keep Fit With Anita Raj so special? {{/usCountry}}

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The 1989 release was a milestone in Indian home entertainment and wellness. Long before YouTube tutorials and fitness apps existed, Anita was a pioneer in bringing structured physical workouts directly into Indian living rooms via VHS tapes.

What made the video incredibly unique was its hybrid nature. While the marketing heavily relied on the cultural familiarity of 'yoga', the routine itself was deeply infused with western-style aerobics — complete with an upbeat, synth-driven electronic soundtrack, fast-paced rhythmic movements, and the iconic 1980s neon-athleisure aesthetic. It represented a unique cultural moment where traditional Indian wellness aspirations met the global aerobics craze popularised by figures like Jane Fonda.

Internet reacts: Still very fit at 63

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Instagram users were quick to point out the distinction between the video's content and its original marketing, while simultaneously praising Anita's ageless lifestyle. Pointing out the style of exercise, one person commented: "But this isn’t yoga, it's aerobics. Anita ji is still very fit. I saw her in a serial my mom watched." Another echoed the sentiment, writing: "That’s not yoga... western style aerobics probably."

However, the overwhelming consensus across the comments section was pure awe for Anita's lifelong commitment to health. "She is still the fittest in her age... she maintained it whole life... amazing," praised a fan. Another Instagram user highlighted her unwavering dedication over the decades, saying: "We all know how Anita Raj has kept herself in top physical condition to this day. That’s consistency and incredible discipline."

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The throwback served as a powerful reminder of her enduring legacy, with another person perfectly summarising: "Anita Raj is an inspiration for women who want to be fit all their life."

Decades after her initial cassette launch, Anita Raj continues to prove her admirers right, regularly sharing her intense weight-training and functional workout routines on her Instagram page — inspiring a whole new generation of fitness enthusiasts.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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