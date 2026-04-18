67-year-old Chennai senior citizen's fitness secrets: 2 days of fasting per week, buttermilk for breakfast, 2-hour walk

In a world full of people obsessed with retaining their youth, sometimes we need a reminder of what it means to actually age gracefully. Growing old is as natural a process as it gets, and following a simple healthy lifestyle goes a long way in doing it well.

Content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan spotlighted the 67-year-old woman's healthy daily routine in an Instagram video. (Instagram/ fit.blog.by.jc)

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Content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan highlighted the same on August 29, 2025, when he shared a video of an active 67-year-old homemaker from Chennai on Instagram and asked her about her fitness routine.

Exercise is the key to good health

The body weakens with age; that is simple biology. However, we can retain our functional strength and capabilities and maintain good health by training our bodies with regular exercise. For the homemaker in her late 60s, that means waking up early and ensuring an active start to her day.

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{{^usCountry}} “I wake up between 5:30 am and 5:45 am, finish up housework, and start with yoga. At 7:30 am, I go to the park and just keep walking," she said and highlighted that simply walking is not enough to stay healthy – strength training and eating healthy are just as important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I wake up between 5:30 am and 5:45 am, finish up housework, and start with yoga. At 7:30 am, I go to the park and just keep walking," she said and highlighted that simply walking is not enough to stay healthy – strength training and eating healthy are just as important. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Getting sufficient protein and fasting twice a week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Getting sufficient protein and fasting twice a week {{/usCountry}}

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The homemaker's regular diet comprises simple Indian food – not an overdose of supplements. She avoids anything solid for breakfast and only drinks buttermilk first thing in the morning. It is the afternoon meal that is heavy and provides her with the necessary nutrients, especially protein.

“In the afternoon, I have a very good meal that includes chicken, mutton, or eggs for protein. There is no diet in particular that I follow,” she shared. Between 5 pm and 6 pm, she indulges in a cup of tea or coffee, and when she gets hungry in between meals, she helps herself to any fruit of her choice.

However, she did reveal that she fasts twice a week, saying, “On Tuesdays and Saturdays, fasting is a must.”

Her message for the public

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As a fit woman, the homeowner is an inspiration. When asked about her message for the people watching her video, she noted that eating right and exercising well are important for maintaining good health. However, what one needs to focus more on is their mental health.

“Peace and happiness at home, that is the main thing,” shared the woman. “We should eliminate stress. Stress is like garbage in the mind. It is important not to hold on to the stuff but take life as it comes,” she added.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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