7 morning habits that are quietly straining your arteries over time; cardiologist explains impact on heart

Mornings are the most important part of the day. The body's physiological state is often established early in the day. Your habits, including what you eat, when you work out, and if you look at the screen right after waking up, decide if you will have an energetic day ahead or crash out before noon.

The body usually loses a lot of water after going six to eight hours without fluids. Therefore, delaying fluid makes the blood more viscous. (Pexel)

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To understand how our morning habits influence our day and affect the heart and arteries, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Akash Motgi, a consultant interventional cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

Dr Akash noted that it is easy to see how the body is influenced by natural processes in the morning, with blood pressure rising, stress hormones peaking, and the cardiovascular system transitioning from rest to activity. He added, “Although this process is a normal event, there are certain habits that can exacerbate the effects of these processes on the arteries over time and therefore contribute to poorer health outcomes for your heart.”

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Repeated exposure to subtle, yet unhealthy, triggers can result in arterial stiffness.

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{{^usCountry}} Arteries, according to Dr Akash, are highly reactive to rapid changes in blood pressure, hydration, and feelings of metabolic activity, such as physical exertion. “Repeated exposure to subtle, yet unhealthy, triggers can result in arterial stiffness, the build-up of plaque, and a higher likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arteries, according to Dr Akash, are highly reactive to rapid changes in blood pressure, hydration, and feelings of metabolic activity, such as physical exertion. “Repeated exposure to subtle, yet unhealthy, triggers can result in arterial stiffness, the build-up of plaque, and a higher likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Per the cardiologist, many of these triggers that we experience in our daily routines are due to morning behaviours that are typically not recognised or accounted for. Here are 7 habits you should look for, Dr Akash noted:

1. Skipping breakfast

Missing breakfast can affect your metabolic balance. Dr Manoj stresses this can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels throughout the day, which may increase cravings for foods later in the day.

“A consistent pattern of this type of eating behaviour can result in increased cholesterol levels and has been shown to increase stress on arterial walls,” he added.

2. High-salt or processed breakfast choices

When you consume packaged food, ready-made meals, or salty snacks in the morning, blood pressure can spike, the cardiologist highlighted. He warned, “Excess sodium causes the body to retain water, which puts additional stress on the heart and blood vessels.”

3. Having too much caffeine on an empty stomach

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Drinking strong tea or coffee first thing in the morning might raise one’s heart rate and blood pressure for a few hours after waking up. “While moderate amounts of caffeine are typically safe to consume, regularly consuming excessive amounts of caffeine (particularly on an empty stomach) can put increased strain on the heart,” Dr Manoj stated.

4. Smoking shortly after waking up

Nicotine causes blood vessels to constrict; we all know that. However, when a person smokes early in the morning, when blood levels are at their highest, this further increases the stress placed on the walls of the arteries and speeds up vascular injury, Dr Manoj stated.

Drinking strong tea or coffee first thing in the morning might raise one’s heart rate and blood pressure. (Adobe Stock)

5. Completely sedentary start

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“The circulation of blood slows down when people do not move for a long time after awakening from sleep, because poor blood flow can contribute to loss of flexibility and arterial stiffness,” Dr Manoj said. Therefore, even a small amount of movement in the morning helps promote circulation.

6. Ignoring hydration

The body usually loses a lot of water after going six to eight hours without fluids. Therefore, delaying fluid intake in the morning makes the blood more viscous, gradually increasing blood vessel resistance and placing greater strain on the arteries.

7. Starting the day stressed

Lastly, when a person rushes through their morning routine, exposes themselves to work-related stress, or even looks at a screen first thing in the morning, it will cause cortisol levels to rise. “Chronic elevation of cortisol levels is known to negatively affect blood pressure and vascular health,” Dr Manoj noted.

Prevention and when intervention becomes necessary

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Starting with minor, consistent lifestyle changes, eating a balanced breakfast, using less salt, and drinking adequate water can help preserve arterial health by reducing the heart's workload in the morning, Dr Manoj recommended. “They can also improve the health of your arteries by managing stress with tried-and-true techniques, even for brief periods of time,” he added.

He also suggested regular check-ups with a doctor, as they are necessary for people with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol.

“If the narrowing worsens, the blood supply to your complaining organs will decrease, and depending on the severity and location of the narrowing, it could require more drastic measures, such as angioplasty with a stent or, in extreme cases, bypass surgery,” Dr Manoj said.

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Even though they might not seem like much, small habits can have significant long-term consequences for arterial health. The cumulative effect of everyday routines can cause a range of cardiovascular diseases to develop over time without being discovered until it is too late.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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