IVF specialist shares 8 subtle signs your hormones may be off balance: Insufficient sleep to forgetfulness

But when this balance goes off-kilter, it can lead to hormonal disorders. Before a full-blown condition develops, the body often shows subtle signs that indicate a disruption in hormonal balance. Identifying these early can help you stay ahead, seek timely treatment and prevent more serious health complications.

To understand what these subtle signs are, HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Rohan Palshetkar, consultant IVF specialist at Bloom IVF, Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home, Opera House. He acknowledged the role of hormones in keeping your body healthy. “Every bodily function, including sleep, mood, metabolism, and fertility, is influenced by hormones,” he remarked. The initial signs are usually silent, and if you keep overlooking them, the chances of the imbalance becoming a full-fledged disorder are high.

8 signs of hormonal imbalance Hormonal imbalance can show up in several ways, with some falling in the commonly recognised category, while a few are lesser known. Here are the 8 signs the doctor listed:

1. Perpetual tiredness If you are constantly feeling worn out, despite getting enough sleep, Dr Palshetkar cautioned that it could be a sign of hormonal imbalance, particularly in cortisol, thyroid, sex hormones, estrogen, and testosterone. Do keep a check on it to identify if it is continuous. The duration of tiredness can tell a lot about its causes.