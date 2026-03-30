IVF specialist shares 8 subtle signs your hormones may be off balance: Insufficient sleep to forgetfulness
Hormones are one of the pillars that ensure your body's state of equilibrium, ensuring all physiological and psychological functions are working well.
Much of the body's functioning hinges on a balance, maintained by the equilibrium that hormones create. They regulate several important physiological processes, including metabolism, growth, and reproductive health.
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But when this balance goes off-kilter, it can lead to hormonal disorders. Before a full-blown condition develops, the body often shows subtle signs that indicate a disruption in hormonal balance. Identifying these early can help you stay ahead, seek timely treatment and prevent more serious health complications.
To understand what these subtle signs are, HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Rohan Palshetkar, consultant IVF specialist at Bloom IVF, Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home, Opera House. He acknowledged the role of hormones in keeping your body healthy. “Every bodily function, including sleep, mood, metabolism, and fertility, is influenced by hormones,” he remarked. The initial signs are usually silent, and if you keep overlooking them, the chances of the imbalance becoming a full-fledged disorder are high.
8 signs of hormonal imbalance
Hormonal imbalance can show up in several ways, with some falling in the commonly recognised category, while a few are lesser known. Here are the 8 signs the doctor listed:
1. Perpetual tiredness
If you are constantly feeling worn out, despite getting enough sleep, Dr Palshetkar cautioned that it could be a sign of hormonal imbalance, particularly in cortisol, thyroid, sex hormones, estrogen, and testosterone. Do keep a check on it to identify if it is continuous. The duration of tiredness can tell a lot about its causes.
2. Abnormal fluctuation of body weight
One of the commonly known adverse repercussions of hormonal imbalance is weight fluctuations. “If you have inexplicable weight changes, especially around the abdomen. This can happen due to dysfunctional thyroid and sex hormones along with insulin resistance,” the IVF specialist revealed. This suggests that one should reframe the perspective one has on weight, as not all the time weight fluctuations occur because of diet or exercise. Some of the issues can be hormonal in nature.
3. Insufficient sleep
The third is the inability to sleep. It can manifest in different ways. The IVF specialist mentioned that if one is not sleeping enough, struggles to fall asleep, or even the opposite, finds it hard to get up, they may be suffering from imbalances in melatonin, reproductive hormones, and cortisol.
4. Abnormal mood changes
The fourth is related to mood. The IVF specialist identified erratic mood swings like irritability, anxiety, and depression, especially those that may not have any apparent reason, are actually because of hormonal changes. “Hormonal changes can be due to menstrual cycles, thyroid changes, or menopause,” Dr Palshetkar explained, which hormones are the culprit. Mood-related changes are some of the common and familiar symptoms.
5. Changes to skin and hair
Skin and hair also get affected. “An unexpected growth of hair and worsening acne can be linked to the imbalances of insulin, the thyroid, and androgens like testosterone,” the doctor revealed, which hormones cause skin and hair-related issues. How does this actually show? The doctor informed that the changes can be identified by thinning hair on the scalp and increased hair on the body and face.
6. Irregular or potentially heavy periods
Menstrual health gets affected, as it is directly regulated by the hormones. The doctor urged to keep an eye out for skipped periods, excessive bleeding, or increased pain during a menstrual cycle, as these are ‘medically concerning.’ We asked what health problems they could mean. The IVF specialist warned it could mean these issues: polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), thyroid problems, or early perimenopause.
7. Low libido or issues related to intimacy
Sexual health takes the hit, making intimacy a big problem.“A significant decrease in sex drive, vaginal dryness, and pain during sex are symptoms that may suggest decreasing levels of estrogen, testosterone, or thyroid hormones,” he elaborated.
8. ‘Brain fog’ or problems with focus
The last one may sound unconventional, but it is also associated to hormona changes. The doctor mentioned a common lifestyle problem, ‘brain fog’, which causes lack of focus and increased forgetfulness. It typically occurs because of an imbalance in the thyroid or reproductive system
When to consult a specialist
When you notice these signs, you take it seriously, the doctor too confirmed this, especially if you observe these symptoms last longer than a couple of weeks, are frequent or actively disturb your daily functioning. Dr Palshetkar urged visiting specialists, such as an endocrinologist or reproductive health specialist. The primary evaluation generally includes both physical examination and key hormonal tests. The signs the doctor mentioned can also occur from stress, but it is vital to get checked to rule out any complications.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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