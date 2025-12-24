Viral celebrity weight loss diets: Dietitian explains why you must either avoid or follow with caution

If you’ve been looking at social media or following celebrity news, you’ve probably seen many viral diets that promise quick weight loss. It can feel like a constant stream of ads for the next big health trend. Before you jump into the latest diet promoted by a celebrity, please take a moment to think about it. It’s important to analyse these diets not only for their ability to help you lose weight but also for their effects on your long-term health. Ketogenic diets are high in fats, moderate in proteins and extremely low in carbs, which means you don’t have to avoid fats. You also don’t lose muscle during weight loss.((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

Divya Gopal, a Consultant Dietitian at Motherhood Hospital in Banashankari, Bengaluru, tells Health Shots, "Many people who want quick fixes often ignore the possible health risks of trendy diets. It's important to understand how these diets can affect your overall health before you try them." Many health experts share this view and warn against quick solutions to problems that often take time to resolve.

7 weight loss diets to avoid or approach with caution

With many diets available, choosing the right one can be difficult. Many plans promise quick results, often backed by flashy ads and celebrity endorsements. "However, many of these diets may not work and can even be harmful to your health", according to Gopal. To avoid poor choices and ensure your weight-loss journey is safe and effective, you should be careful.

1. Crash diets

Crash diets promise quick weight loss by drastically cutting calories. While they can help you lose weight fast at first, they may slow down your metabolism in the long run. "This cycle of losing and regaining weight, called yo-yo dieting, can weaken your metabolism", says the dietitian. It can also lead to nutrient shortages, which may harm your immune system and heart health. Relying on quick fixes can create bigger challenges later on.

2. Paleo diet

The Paleo diet promotes eating whole foods such as meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables. However, it has some downsides. While it aims to follow our ancestors' eating habits, it can lead to excessive saturated fat intake. "Additionally, it completely excludes dairy products, which are good sources of calcium", says Gopal. Without dairy, you might be at risk for weak bones and osteoporosis over time. It’s important to find a balance that includes a variety of nutrients.

3. Acid-alkaline diet

The acid-alkaline diet suggests that some foods can change your body's pH balance. This diet encourages eating high-protein foods, which can actually increase acidity levels. "While this might seem harmless, it can lead to kidney stones and other health problems", says the expert. Instead of focusing on pH balance, a better approach to nutrition will support overall wellness.

4. Keto diet

The ketogenic diet involves eating high-fat foods and very few carbohydrates. While it can help with quick weight loss, following it long-term may cause health problems. "These risks include kidney stones and possible heart issues", says the dietitian. If you have health problems related to your liver or pancreas, the keto diet could be hazardous. It is important to talk to a healthcare professional before making such significant dietary changes.

5. Whole30 diet

The Whole30 diet is a 30-day elimination plan that excludes major food groups, such as sugar, grains, and legumes. "This strict plan aims to reset your body, but it can lead to a lack of important nutrients, especially fibre. When you resume eating regular foods, you might experience digestive problems because your body may not accept them after being restricted," says Gopal. To maintain good health, focus on moderation and a balanced diet.

6. Cleanse diets

Cleansing diets often lead people to drink mostly detox drinks. However, there is little medical evidence to support this idea. "Drinking too much liquid can actually harm your kidneys and impair their function", says the expert. A balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grains is much better for your health.

7. DASH diet

The DASH diet helps lower blood pressure by reducing sugar and saturated fats. While this diet can be beneficial, it might not be safe for everyone, especially those with low blood pressure. If followed too strictly, it can cause problems like fainting or more serious heart issues. It’s important to tailor any diet changes to your specific health needs.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition.)