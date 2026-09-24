70-year-old woman is more ripped than most 30-year-olds: 5 things to do now if you want to 'feel amazing' at her age

Ever tried convincing yourself that strength training is only for 30-somethings chasing aesthetic goals? Meet Carrie Sisson — a fitness content creator and clothing designer at Peluva, who is currently 70-years-old. In an Instagram video showcasing her sculpted shoulders, biceps, and abs, she broke down how to thrive in your later decades. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

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In her August 28 post, Carrie shared a blueprint for ageing gracefully, powerfully, and without apology. “I’m 70 now. If you’re between 30 and 60, these are five things to start if you want to feel amazing at my age,” she wrote as she offered a compelling, experience-backed argument for prioritising physical strength and mental resilience today.

Rethinking fitness and building insurance

For decades, we — particularly women — were taught that physical wellness was measured in kilos lost and calories burned. Carrie challenged that paradigm head-on, urging people to abandon restrictive mindsets in favour of functional power:

1. Focus on functional strength: "Start caring more about the weight you can lift than the weight you weigh," Carrie shared, adding, "I promise your strength is going to matter so much more to your future than fitting into a smaller pair of jeans!"

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Prioritise muscle density: "Build muscle like your future depends on it (it does- more than you can imagine). Muscle is like our insurance policy for ageing," Carrie advised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Prioritise muscle density: "Build muscle like your future depends on it (it does- more than you can imagine). Muscle is like our insurance policy for ageing," Carrie advised. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Shift focus from pure cardio to strength: She added, "Stop treating cardio like the answer to everything. Get your heart rate up, but make strength training the foundation. Being able to carry your groceries, get off the floor, climb stairs and pick up your grandchildren is a much better goal than simply burning calories."

By reframing exercise as an investment in mobility and self-sufficiency, Carrie highlighted how physical fitness directly preserves quality of life. Also read | Jyotika's ‘insane’ high-intensity workout routine at 47 leaves fans speechless: 'Real inspiration'

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Defying expectations and nurturing a mindset

Beyond physical lifting, she shared that longevity requires a deliberate shift in perspective and environment. Ageism often imposes implicit limits on how older adults should dress, move, or live, but Carrie encouraged breaking out of those societal boxes.

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4. Reject societal ageing norms: "Stop shrinking your life to fit your age," Carrie shared. "Wear the clothes. Try the thing. You don’t have to ‘act your age’ just because society has decided what 70 is supposed to look like," she added.

5. Protect your mental space: "Pay attention to what you’re putting in your head, not just what you’re putting in your body. The people you surround yourself with, the thoughts you rehearse, and the things you give your attention to all shape the life you’re creating," Carrie shared.

"I can tell you from the other side: 70 is not the beginning of your decline," Carrie concluded, adding, "It can be one of the best chapters of your life (and will be if you are committed to that now). The woman you want to be at 70 is being built by what you do today."

What the science says

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Carrie's perspective aligned closely with global health authorities. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), regular physical activity is critical for maintaining functional independence and preventing noncommunicable diseases in older age. The WHO explicitly recommends that adults aged 65 and older engage in varied physical activity, including muscle-strengthening exercises targeting major muscle groups on two or more days a week, alongside at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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