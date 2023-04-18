8 Ayurvedic foods and herbs to detox your skin for summer

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the sun and outdoor activities, but it can also take a toll on your skin. Excessive heat, humidity, and exposure to environmental pollutants can leave your skin feeling dull, oily, and congested. One way to combat this is by incorporating Ayurvedic foods and herbs into your diet and skincare routine. Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine from India, emphasizes the importance of a healthy diet and lifestyle to maintain good health and balance in the body. Certain Ayurvedic foods and herbs are known for their detoxifying properties can help clear toxins from the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. (Also read: Summer fruits and vegetables to lower cholesterol levels ) Ayurvedic foods and herbs are known for their detoxifying properties and can help clear toxins from the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.(Unsplash)

Ayurvedic foods and herbs to detox your skin:

Dr. Lakshmi Varma K, Ayurvedic practitioner, consultant and advisor at LYEF Wellness, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the best Ayurvedic foods and herbs to detox your skin for summer.

1. Turmeric: Turmeric is a potent herb with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps to detoxify the skin by reducing inflammation, improving complexion, and promoting the healing of skin tissues. You can consume turmeric in your diet or apply a turmeric paste on your skin for a rejuvenating effect.

2. Neem: Neem is known for its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, making it an excellent herb for detoxifying the skin. It helps to cleanse the skin, unclog pores, and prevent acne breakouts. You can use neem oil or neem powder in your skincare routine to detoxify your skin.

3. Amla (Indian Gooseberry): Amla is a powerhouse of antioxidants and Vitamin C, which help to detoxify the skin and promote collagen production. It helps to rejuvenate the skin and gives it a healthy glow. You can consume amla in the form of juice or powder, or apply amla oil on your skin for maximum benefits.

4. Triphala: Triphala is a combination of three Ayurvedic herbs - Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. It is known for its detoxifying properties and helps to cleanse the digestive system, which in turn promotes healthy skin. You can consume Triphala in the form of powder or capsules

5. Coriander/Dhaniya: Coriander is a popular herb that helps to detoxify the skin by flushing out toxins from the body. It has antioxidant properties that help to neutralize free radicals and promote clear and healthy skin. You can add coriander to your diet in the form of a garnish or make a detox drink by blending coriander leaves with water and consuming it daily.

6. Coconut water: Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich drink that helps to hydrate the body and flush out toxins. It is also rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that nourish the skin and promote a healthy complexion. Drinking coconut water regularly can help detoxify your skin from within.

7. Sandalwood: Sandalwood is a popular Ayurvedic herb known for its skin-soothing and detoxifying properties. It helps to reduce inflammation, cleanse the skin, and improve complexion. You can use sandalwood powder mixed with water or rose water to make a face pack and apply it to your skin for a refreshing and detoxifying effect.

8. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is a popular Ayurvedic herb known for its cooling and soothing properties. It helps detoxify the skin by hydrating it and promoting cell regeneration, which can help repair sun-damaged skin and keep it healthy during summer.

Remember to consult with a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner before incorporating any new herbs or supplements into your routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are pregnant or nursing. Also, always do a patch test before applying any herbal remedies to your skin to check for any allergic reactions.