8 Best mattresses under ₹10000: Top budget picks without compromising on comfort
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 09:00 am IST
Finding the best mattress under ₹10000 can be tricky, but these budget mattresses offer comfort, support, and quality without stretching your wallet.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 75x48x6 inches (Double Size Mattress) View Details
|
|
|
|
Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |Queen Bed (72x60x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹8,469
|
|
|
Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch Queen Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x60x5) View Details
|
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 4 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X4) View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress (78x30x5 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey) View Details
|
₹6,497
|
|
|
Kurl-On Dual Comfort Mattress | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Single Size (72X42X4) | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Single Size (78 x 35 x 5) View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Plus Memory Foam 6 Inch Single Size Mattress | Reversible Design | Orthopedic Support | Soft Cover | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | 10 Years Warranty, (75 x 36 x 6) View Details
|
₹6,150
|
|
