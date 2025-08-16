8 Best mattresses under 10000: Top budget picks without compromising on comfort

Choosing a mattress under ₹10000 does not mean you have to settle for less. Many budget mattresses today combine thoughtful design with quality materials, offering great comfort and support for a good night’s sleep. Whether you’re furnishing a guest room or upgrading your bed, the best mattress under 10000 can provide restful nights without breaking the bank. A cosy bedroom featuring a comfortable mattress under 10000, perfect for restful nights and daily relaxation.

This list highlights eight top picks that balance affordability with durability and comfort. From foam to spring options, these mattresses suit various sleeping preferences and body types. With these choices, you get value without compromising on the essentials that make a mattress truly restful.

Top Queen-size Mattresses under ₹ 10000

Sleepyhead Original 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress offers medium firm support with advanced memory foam that adapts to your body shape. Its three-layer design balances comfort and spinal support while minimising partner disturbance thanks to zero motion transfer. The breathable fabric cover wicks moisture and resists wear, ensuring durability and freshness. Ideal for restful, undisturbed sleep.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the mattress's comfort, support for back pain, and high-quality build. Some note slight size and firmness preferences.

Specifications Size: Double Thickness: 6 inches Layers: 3 (Soft foam, BodyIQ memory foam, high resilient foam) Cover Material: Breathable fabric Click Here to Buy Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 75x48x6 inches (Double Size Mattress)

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress features 5D SleepTech zones offering customised pressure relief and spinal support. Made with ComfortScience US foam, it delivers breathable comfort and durability. The high GSM neon fabric cover is removable and washable for easy care. Its unique curved foam design encourages healthier posture for a restful night’s sleep.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its premium quality and back support, with mixed views on pain relief and size fit for different body types.

Specifications Size: Queen (72x60x6 inches) Layers: 3 (Memory foam, soft HR foam, HR foam) Cover: Removable, washable, high GSM neon fabric Special Feature: 5D SleepTech zones for customised orthopaedic support Click Here to Buy Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |Queen Bed (72x60x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty

Sleepwell Dual Mattress offers a reversible design with high-density foam layers that provide medium soft and firm comfort options. Its profiled Resitec foam evenly distributes body weight, reducing pressure points while improving airflow. Neem Fresche technology adds antimicrobial protection, keeping the mattress fresh and hygienic. This 5-inch queen mattress suits those looking for versatile comfort and support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its balanced softness and support, praising pain relief, though some mention variations in firmness and size fit.

Specifications Technology: Neem Fresche antimicrobial treatment Size: Queen (72x60x5 inches) Foam Type: High-density profiled Resitec foam Special Feature: Reversible medium soft and firm sides Click Here to Buy Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch Queen Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x60x5)

Sleepyhead Flip Premium Dual-Sided High-Density Foam Mattress offers two comfort options in one. One side provides a soft, plush feel, while the other delivers firm support for proper alignment. Its breathable polyester blend cover enhances airflow, ensuring freshness. This 4-inch queen mattress is perfect for those who like flexibility and reliable comfort in their sleep experience.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its dual firmness options and support, with many noting improved back comfort and ease of unpacking.

Specifications Size: Queen (78x60x4 inches) Foam Type: High-density foam Cover Material: Breathable polyester blend Feature: Dual-sided comfort with firm and soft options Click Here to Buy Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 4 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X4)

Top single mattresses under ₹ 10000

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress combines multiple foam layers for medium firm support and pressure relief. Its breathable knit fabric cover keeps the mattress fresh, and the memory foam adapts to your body shape without sagging. Ideal for single sleepers seeking reliable back support and comfort in a space grey finish.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its sturdy build, effective back support, and comfort, highlighting its firmness and easy setup.

Specifications Firmness: Medium firm Size: Single (78x30x5 inches) Layers: 5 foam layers, including memory foam and a high-density foam base Cover Material: Breathable knit fabric, removable and washable Click Here to Buy Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress (78x30x5 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey)

Kurl-On Dual Comfort Mattress features reversible high-resilience foam with soft and firm sides, letting you pick your preferred firmness. Its smooth fabric cover adds a cosy feel while being durable and easy to maintain. This single-size mattress supports restful sleep with pressure relief and hypoallergenic qualities, making it suitable for adults and children alike.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the mattress’s dual comfort, softness, and support, praising its ability to reduce tossing and turning during sleep.

Specifications Feature: Reversible soft and firm sides for customised comfort Size: Single (72x42x4 inches) Foam Type: High-resilience foam Cover Material: Soft fabric Click Here to Buy Kurl-On Dual Comfort Mattress | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Single Size (72X42X4) | 10 Yrs Warranty

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress offers soft and firm sides in one design, allowing you to choose your preferred comfort level. Its breathable knitted fabric promotes airflow, keeping you cool, while the high-density foam provides lasting support and shape retention. Ideal for single sleepers, it balances comfort with proper spinal alignment for a healthier night’s rest.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its comfort, support, and cooling fabric, with many reporting improved sleep and relief from back discomfort.

Specifications Cover Material: Breathable knitted fabric Feature: Dual comfort with soft and firm sides Foam Type: High-density foam Size: Single (78x35x5 inches) Click Here to Buy Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Single Size (78 x 35 x 5)

Nilkamal SLEEP Plus Memory Foam Mattress combines firm support with contouring comfort for proper spinal alignment. Its memory foam adapts to your body’s shape, easing pressure points and promoting better posture. The breathable knitted fabric cover regulates temperature for a cooler sleep. Designed for single beds, it offers undisturbed rest with its no partner disturbance feature.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its firm support, comfort, and posture benefits, noting effective back pain relief and consistent quality.

Specifications Feature: Orthopaedic support with no partner disturbance Size: Single (75x36x6 inches) Foam Type: Memory foam with a firm base Cover Material: Breathable knitted fabric Click Here to Buy Nilkamal SLEEP Plus Memory Foam 6 Inch Single Size Mattress | Reversible Design | Orthopedic Support | Soft Cover | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | 10 Years Warranty, (75 x 36 x 6)

Best mattress under ₹10000: FAQs Can a mattress under ₹ 10000 still offer good quality and comfort? Yes, many mattresses under ₹10000 are made with quality foam or spring systems that provide adequate support, durability, and comfort for daily use.

Which type of mattress is best in this price range? Memory foam, high-density foam, and dual comfort mattresses are popular in this range, offering good support, pressure relief, and versatility for different sleepers.

How long can a budget mattress last? With proper care, a budget mattress can last 6 to 8 years. Using a mattress protector and rotating it periodically helps extend its lifespan.

Is a mattress under ₹ 10000 suitable for back pain? Yes, many in this range are designed with orthopaedic support and pressure relief to help reduce back discomfort and promote better posture during sleep.

