80-year-old grandmother isn't just living, she's thriving with 5-day gym, 90-minute workouts, high-protein diet

Joan MacDonald is redefining what it means to age. At 80, the Canadian grandmother is a fitness inspiration, moving from a life of chronic pain and medication to becoming a gym powerhouse. Her journey proves that the human body is remarkably adaptable, regardless of the age. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

From medication to motivation

Joan MacDonald from Canada proves you can crush your fitness goals at any age. (Instagram/ trainwithjoan)

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Joan’s transformation began in January 2017 when she was 70. In her Instagram Highlights, she revealed that at 198.6 pounds (90 kg), she was struggling with high blood pressure, acid reflux, vertigo, and painful arthritis. Faced with increasing dosages of medication, Joan decided to make a change, leaning on her daughter — a fitness professional — to help her navigate the world of weight training and macronutrients. Over the first three years, Joan lost 65 pounds (29 kg) through steady, sustainable progress.

Joan's fitness routine

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{{^usCountry}} Joan doesn't just stay active; she trains with intent. Her current regimen is more rigorous than many people half her age, focusing on a mix of heavy resistance and consistent cardiovascular work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joan doesn't just stay active; she trains with intent. Her current regimen is more rigorous than many people half her age, focusing on a mix of heavy resistance and consistent cardiovascular work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Proper warm-up: Joan begins every session with a dedicated warm-up to prepare her joints and muscles, especially important given her history with arthritis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Proper warm-up: Joan begins every session with a dedicated warm-up to prepare her joints and muscles, especially important given her history with arthritis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Strength training, five times per week: Her workouts include heavy compound movements like bench presses, kettlebell squats, lat pulldowns, and machine chest presses. She notes that in the beginning, she relied more on machines to manage pain before transitioning to dumbbells. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Strength training, five times per week: Her workouts include heavy compound movements like bench presses, kettlebell squats, lat pulldowns, and machine chest presses. She notes that in the beginning, she relied more on machines to manage pain before transitioning to dumbbells. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Cardio integration, 3–7 times per week: Depending on her current goals, Joan performs between 15 and 45 minutes of cardio per session to maintain heart health and stamina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Cardio integration, 3–7 times per week: Depending on her current goals, Joan performs between 15 and 45 minutes of cardio per session to maintain heart health and stamina. {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Post-workout stretch, 15 minutes: Every session ends with a full 15-minute stretching routine to aid recovery and maintain flexibility.

Joan's diet and lifestyle

Joan’s success isn't just about what she does in the gym; it's about how she fuels her body and mind. She is a staunch advocate for 'planning macros' (protein, carbohydrates, and fats) rather than just counting calories.

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⦿ Nutrition: She prioritises high protein (targeting approximately 150 gram daily) and drinks 3 litres of water per day. She avoids performance-enhancing drugs, steroids, or HRT, attributing her results to natural consistency.

⦿ Mental sharpness: To combat mental ageing, Joan uses apps for meditation, cognitive training, and Duolingo to practice Spanish.

⦿ Joint support: She is transparent about her limitations, using knee braces or sleeves for leg days and previously using a corset to support her posture and back during her heavier weight-loss phase.

Joan MacDonald’s lifestyle isn't just impressive, it is a textbook example of the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for physical activity for adults aged 65 and older.

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Joan does three to seven sessions of 15–45 minutes, exceeding the recommended 150–300 minutes of moderate activity. WHO suggests two or more days/week; Joan trains with weights five days/week. WHO highlights functional balance and strength three or more days/week to prevent falls; Joan’s heavy lifting and stretching satisfy this. Joan replaces sitting time with movement, which WHO notes provides significant health benefits for older adults.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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