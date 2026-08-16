88-year-old grandmother who walks 8 km daily shares 'secret for long, healthy life': 10,000 steps, book clubs, no sugar

In an era when the quest for longevity often centres on biohacking, high-tech supplements, and complex wellness regimes, a grandmother has shared a reminder that the fundamentals of health living are remarkably simple. Her advice offers a blueprint for healthy ageing and serves as an inspiration not just for seniors, but for people half her age. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Los Angeles-based psychotherapist Taylor Bowman shared a candid video of her 88-year-old grandmother on Instagram on May 25, 2026. Dressed stylishly in a wide-brimmed straw hat, sunglasses, and carrying a coffee cup, the octogenarian shared the daily habits that keep her thriving.

Staying connected to stay young

At the core of her vitality is an unwavering commitment to remaining active — both physically and socially. Medical experts increasingly share that healthy ageing depends heavily on maintaining cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular endurance, and strong social networks to combat isolation — and the grandmother’s routine hits every one of these targets.

She shared, "I keep very busy. I get out every day. Or if it's snowing, raining, or hailing, I call people and talk for hours on the phone. But I'm always staying in touch." She highlighted that her social calendar is intentionally varied, providing both community and mental stimulation — she focuses on her passions and seeks out diverse social circles to keep her perspective fresh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I love to sing. So I sing with groups," she shared, adding, “And I get together with friends, and we do things, you know? Just sit and talk over a cup of coffee. Go to a couple of book clubs, tea parties.” Also read | Helen at 86 shares 4 balance, strength exercises that prove ‘movement has no age limit’; reveals why she works out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I love to sing. So I sing with groups," she shared, adding, “And I get together with friends, and we do things, you know? Just sit and talk over a cup of coffee. Go to a couple of book clubs, tea parties.” Also read | Helen at 86 shares 4 balance, strength exercises that prove ‘movement has no age limit’; reveals why she works out {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

'Book clubs are fun'

Her approach to intellectual engagement is uniquely balanced. Rather than sticking strictly to one demographic, she intentionally participates in groups across different age brackets. "Book clubs are fun," the grandmother shared, adding, "One book club, they're all very young—younger. And they read books that you 'should' read. And the other book club, which is about my age, read books that are fun and interesting. So I get both."

Walking 'a lot' to cutting sugar and white flour

Beyond her vibrant social life, her daily physical regimen rivals that of people decades younger. "I walk a lot. I try to put in 10,000 steps, which equals about five miles (approximately 8 km) every day," she said. While public health guidelines typically recommend 7,000 to 10,000 steps per day for general health benefits, maintaining that target in one's late 80s requires exceptional consistency.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked if she walks, 'rain or shine', she shared: "I have walked in the rain. If it gets too cold, I don't. But that's it." To complement her active lifestyle, she maintains straightforward dietary boundaries to keep her energy steady and avoid processed foods. "I don't eat sugar, and I don't eat anything made with white flour," she revealed. Also read | What happens when you stop eating sugar for 14 days? From improved digestion to better sleep, check out amazing benefits

As public health discussions increasingly focus on preventative health and senior wellness, this 88-year-old’s practical wisdom highlights a vital truth: longevity isn't just about adding years to life, but adding life to years. By focusing on daily movement, intentional dietary choices, and deep social connections, she proves that staying young at heart is an active, joyful daily choice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.