9 signs your hair colour is doing more damage than you think: From split ends to dullness

Hair colouring has evolved from a beauty choice to a regular grooming habit, but not all colours are created equal. Many conventional dyes rely on harsh chemicals like hydrogen peroxide (HPO), PPD, and ammonia that can silently damage your hair and scalp over time. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Harinder Arya, director and chief scientist, Sadaway Pvt. Ltd., shared signs your current hair colour may be doing more harm than good.

Signs your hair colour is damaging your hair quality.(Pexel)

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1. Persistent dryness and rough texture

Dr Arya highlighted that hair starts feeling coarse and straw-like due to repeated moisture loss. This often indicates the cuticle has been compromised due to constant hair colouring.

2. Increased hair fall after colouring

“Chemical stress can weaken the roots, leading to noticeable shedding post-application. Over time, this may affect overall hair density,” said Dr Arya.

3. Itchy, irritated or sensitive scalp

Discomfort, itching or redness can signal that harsh ingredients are disturbing scalp health. This is often an early warning sign of imbalance.

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Discomfort, itching or redness can signal that harsh ingredients are disturbing scalp health. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 4. Noticeable thinning or breakage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Noticeable thinning or breakage {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hair strands lose strength and begin to snap easily. Continued exposure to colours can lead to visibly thinner hair over time. 5. Loss of natural shine and softness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hair strands lose strength and begin to snap easily. Continued exposure to colours can lead to visibly thinner hair over time. 5. Loss of natural shine and softness {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Damaged cuticles prevent light reflection, making hair look dull and lifeless. The softness also gradually diminishes. 6. Split ends are appearing more frequently {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Damaged cuticles prevent light reflection, making hair look dull and lifeless. The softness also gradually diminishes. 6. Split ends are appearing more frequently {{/usCountry}}

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Structural damage weakens the hair shaft, leading to frayed and split ends. This can make hair look unhealthy and unkempt.

7.Uneven or patchy colour results

Poor formulations may not deposit colour evenly, leaving inconsistent tones. This affects both the appearance and longevity of the colour.

Poor formulations may not deposit colour evenly, leaving inconsistent tones. (Pexel)

8. Burning or tingling sensation during application

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A strong stinging feeling indicates aggressive chemical activity. This can harm both scalp and hair if ignored.

9. Increasing greys despite regular colouring

Frequent chemical exposure may interfere with natural melanin balance. As a result, grey can reappear sooner than expected. These signs often indicate the presence of high-alkaline ingredients such as ammonia, hydrogen peroxide (HPO) and PPD, chemicals known to interfere with the hair’s natural structure and disrupt overall scalp balance.

Dr Arya said, “As awareness around ingredients continues to grow, many consumers are gradually moving towards gentler, more considered alternatives that prioritise hair and scalp health over quick results. Formulations that are low in alkalinity and free from harsh oxidising agents are increasingly being preferred for their ability to minimise long-term damage.”

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“Choosing the right hair colour today is no longer just about achieving the desired shade, it is equally about maintaining the health, strength and integrity of your hair over time,” added Dr Arya.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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