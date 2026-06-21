‘90% people fail this test’: Bhagyashree shares simple fitness tests to check your ‘real age’ on International Yoga Day

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree marked International Yoga Day by encouraging people to assess their fitness levels through a series of simple exercises. On June 21, she took to Instagram and shared a video demonstrating fitness challenges designed to test balance, flexibility, mobility and breathing. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Growing older is unavoidable, but staying active and resilient is something we can work towards every day.” (Also read: Bhagyashree shares simple ‘mulethi’ remedy that may help manage PCOS symptoms naturally. Watch )

Bhagyashree’s fitness challenge to assess healthy ageing

Bhagyashree promotes yoga and fitness for healthy ageing on International Yoga Day.(Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

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Bhagyashree shared in the video, “Ninety percent of people fail this test. Exercise can be done at any age, and your real age is reflected by how fit your body is. So let’s do a quick test.” The actor began with a balance exercise, explaining that maintaining balance is essential to prevent falls as people age. “If you can hold it for 10 seconds, give yourself one point,” she said.

She then moved on to flexibility, noting its significance for lower back health. “Flexibility is crucial for the lower back, so only go as far as you comfortably can,” she advised.

Highlighting the importance of shoulder mobility in everyday activities, Bhagyashree added, “From getting dressed to reaching for things kept overhead, shoulder mobility is extremely important, and that’s why this exercise matters.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also demonstrated a posture that participants were required to hold for one minute. “If you can hold it for one minute, give yourself another point,” she said. Why proper breathing and yoga matter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also demonstrated a posture that participants were required to hold for one minute. “If you can hold it for one minute, give yourself another point,” she said. Why proper breathing and yoga matter {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing breathing techniques, Bhagyashree pointed out that many adults struggle because they breathe incorrectly. “Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Your stomach should expand outward as you breathe,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing breathing techniques, Bhagyashree pointed out that many adults struggle because they breathe incorrectly. “Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Your stomach should expand outward as you breathe,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Bhagyashree, proper diaphragmatic breathing allows the lungs to expand more fully and improves oxygen intake. “This gives your lungs more space and allows your body to receive more oxygen,” she said.

Concluding her message on International Yoga Day, the actor emphasised yoga’s role in promoting long-term wellness and healthy ageing. “Yoga is a simple and reliable way to move toward healthy ageing. On International Yoga Day, I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their daily routine,” Bhagyashree said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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