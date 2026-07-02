90-year-old man's inspiring workout proves gym is not just for young bodybuilders: Watch video

Old age should not put a full stop to your fitness journey. A video of a 90-year-old man doing strength and core-building exercises at the gym proves our statement right. On May 28, Dr Akash Singh, a physiotherapist from Mumbai, shared a video of one of his older patients doing tough exercises at the gym, and it will inspire you to push your parents and grandparents to do the same.

This 90-year-old man proves age is just a number.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Mumbai orthodontist shares 5 everyday habits that can silently damage your teeth

Age is just a number!

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dr Akash wrote, “Gym is only for young bodybuilders [is] one of the biggest fitness myths. This legend is 90 years old and still showing up, moving, training, and getting stronger.”

The video shows the 90-year-old man doing various strength and core-building exercises at the gym. The workouts he did included mobility drills, assisted squats, resistance-band rowing, dumbbell workouts, and more.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Why should old people not top working out?

{{^usCountry}} Dr Akash added that the gym is not just about six-pack abs, bodybuilding, or looking aesthetic. It's about so much more: building more muscle to support your daily activities, improving balance, reducing stiffness, and more. Here is the list of benefits that the gym helps aged people achieve, as listed by Dr Akash: Staying strong and independent

Improving balance, mobility, and flexibility

Building muscle and stronger bones

Reducing pain and stiffness

Living a healthier, longer, better life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Akash added that the gym is not just about six-pack abs, bodybuilding, or looking aesthetic. It's about so much more: building more muscle to support your daily activities, improving balance, reducing stiffness, and more. Here is the list of benefits that the gym helps aged people achieve, as listed by Dr Akash: Staying strong and independent

Improving balance, mobility, and flexibility

Building muscle and stronger bones

Reducing pain and stiffness

Living a healthier, longer, better life {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Akash further stressed, “You don’t stop exercising because you get old…you become weaker when you stop moving. Whether you’re 18 or 89, strength training and exercise are for everyone. Age is not a limitation. Not moving is.”

How did the internet react?

Instagram users were impressed by the man's dedication to fitness and showered him with compliments in the comments section. One user wrote, “Man just reversed 10 years.” Another commented, “He should be the influencer in our parents' feed…so inspiring.” Someone else remarked, “Letsssss Goooooooo…Absolute Inspiration…Thank you for posting this.”

Importance of exercising in old age

According to a Johns Hopkins report, there are many benefits of regular exercise for older adults. Apart from reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, it also helps lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of falls and serious injuries, slow the body's loss of muscle and bone mass, increase flexibility, tone muscles, and build stronger bones.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Exercising can also help older adults improve mobility and balance, relieve insomnia and stress, live a longer and healthier life, reduce joint and muscle pain, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.