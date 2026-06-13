92-year-old Italian woman's secret to staying as fit as someone half her age revealed: Work out 3 days a week and eat…

At 92, Emma Maria Mazzenga is rewriting the biological rules of ageing. A retired high school science teacher living in Padua, Italy, Emma is an elite sprinter who reportedly holds multiple world records in the 90-to-94 age group. But it is her internal biology, rather than just her medal count, that is stunning the international scientific community. Also read | 62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'

Emma Maria Mazzenga's fitness secret for healthy body at 92: short sessions, sprints, walks, fish, eggs, veggies. No marathons. No extremes. (Instagram/ The Washington Post)

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As detailed in a new report by The Washington Post, shared on Instagram on June 10, researchers are currently conducting a comprehensive case study of Emma's physical fitness — the findings challenge everything we know about physical decline in the twilight years of life.

30-year-old muscles in a 92-year-old body

Scientists are closely analysing Emma’s muscles, nerves, and cellular biology to understand exactly how she continues to run competitively well into her 90s, and the early data is reported to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Researchers found that her overall aerobic fitness closely mirrors that of athletic women almost half her age; and her body's capacity to absorb oxygen and deliver it to her muscle tissue is comparable to that typically observed in active 30-year-olds. Perhaps most remarkably, reportedly the mitochondria — the cellular powerhouses that transform oxygen into energy — inside her muscles are functioning with the robustness of a 20-year-old.

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{{^usCountry}} “What we are learning is that, definitely, exercise training is a major thing we should focus on to change the ageing process,” explained exercise physiologist Simone Porcelli, who described Emma as 'quite inspiring'. Also read | 80-year-old grandmother isn't just living, she's thriving with 5-day gym, 90-minute workouts, high-protein diet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What we are learning is that, definitely, exercise training is a major thing we should focus on to change the ageing process,” explained exercise physiologist Simone Porcelli, who described Emma as 'quite inspiring'. Also read | 80-year-old grandmother isn't just living, she's thriving with 5-day gym, 90-minute workouts, high-protein diet {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Inside Emma's workout routine and diet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside Emma's workout routine and diet {{/usCountry}}

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Emma’s longevity strategy does not rely on gruelling, hours-long marathon sessions. Instead, it is built on consistency, light resistance, and short bursts of intensity. Per the report, Emma trains roughly three times a week, keeping her sessions strictly under an hour.

She almost never participates in long-distance runs. Instead, her standard workout includes a few minutes of gentle jogging to warm up, a series of targeted sprints, outdoor walks almost every day, and occasional light resistance exercises.

Emma balances her active lifestyle with a clean, unrestrictive diet. She primarily ‘eats lightly, focusing heavily on fish, eggs, and vegetables’. However, she embraces balance, freely treating herself to a steak whenever she wants it.

Global health standards

Emma's lifestyle aligns with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for healthy ageing and longevity. For adults aged 65 and older, the WHO recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week, as well as multicomponent physical activity that emphasises functional balance and strength training on three or more days per week to prevent falls and improve bone health.

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Also read | Veteran actor Ranjeet shows how he stays fit in his 80s in new workout video, credits daughter for being his gym trainer

The WHO says that replacing sedentary lifestyle habits with physical activity of any intensity (even light walking) yields significant health benefits. While the WHO explicitly notes that older adults should adjust their effort levels to their personal fitness, elite examples like Emma show that the human body remains highly responsive to exercise even in its tenth decade of life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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