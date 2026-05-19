93-year-old grandfather proves fitness has no expiration date, refuses to slow down at the gym: From push-ups to squats

In a world obsessed with the latest fitness fads, 93-year-old Madhukar Talwalkar is reminding everyone that the secret to longevity is remarkably simple: consistency. Also read | 65-year-old grandmother from Ahmedabad lives up to her Gujarat’s 'fittest' title

At 93, Madhukar Talwalkar demonstrates the benefits of regular exercise for seniors. His routine includes strength training. (Instagram/ karansawhney11)

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A May 18 Instagram video shared by his grandson, celebrity trainer and The Tribe India co-founder Karan Sawhney, captures the duo side by side in a modern gym. Still, it isn't the young trainer stealing the spotlight — it’s the patriarch of Indian fitness showing off his impeccable form.

The 'OG gym bro' in action

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{{^usCountry}} The video showcases Madhukar Talwalkar performing push-ups with a level of grit and stability that would humble many half his age. Far from just a photo op, the movement is part of a rigorous daily routine. In a May 12 Instagram post, Karan shared his grandfather’s daily ‘legendary’ routine: strength training with pull-ups, push-ups, and squats, Sudoku each morning for mental sharpness, plus a clean diet, reading, and disciplined prayer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video showcases Madhukar Talwalkar performing push-ups with a level of grit and stability that would humble many half his age. Far from just a photo op, the movement is part of a rigorous daily routine. In a May 12 Instagram post, Karan shared his grandfather’s daily ‘legendary’ routine: strength training with pull-ups, push-ups, and squats, Sudoku each morning for mental sharpness, plus a clean diet, reading, and disciplined prayer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Madhukar Talwalkar isn't just any fitness enthusiast; he is a titan of the industry. Having founded the Talwalkars gym chain — which dates back to 1932 — he has spent nearly a century shaping the bodies of India's elite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhukar Talwalkar isn't just any fitness enthusiast; he is a titan of the industry. Having founded the Talwalkars gym chain — which dates back to 1932 — he has spent nearly a century shaping the bodies of India's elite. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the May 12 video, he reminisced about his days as a personal trainer to Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, as well as Anil Kapoor, and the Deol family. "I used to go to their homes as a personal trainer," he shared, noting that he even trained veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan during his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the May 12 video, he reminisced about his days as a personal trainer to Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, as well as Anil Kapoor, and the Deol family. "I used to go to their homes as a personal trainer," he shared, noting that he even trained veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan during his career. {{/usCountry}}

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The science of ageing

While the latest gym video is undeniably heartwarming, it also highlights a critical health reality. For seniors, exercise isn't about vanity; it’s about survival and independence. After age 65, the body naturally loses muscle mass, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Resistance training, such as the push-ups shown in the video, is the primary way to combat this decline, ensuring seniors maintain the strength needed for daily tasks, according to Cleveland Clinic.

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Weight-bearing exercises help maintain bone density, drastically reducing the risk of life-altering falls and fractures. The combination of physical movement and cognitive challenges (like Madhukar Talwalkar's Sudoku habit) is a proven 'fountain of youth' for brain health.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that adults over 65 engage in at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, supplemented by muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice a week. Madhukar Talwalkar’s workout serves as a living blueprint for these guidelines. By staying active, he isn't just adding years to his life; he's adding life to his years.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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