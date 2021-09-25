A day in Arjun Kapoor's life: Here's how the actor eats and works out to stay fit

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is the latest fitness enthusiast on the block, and he has been sharing several videos and pictures of himself hitting the grind. The star, who is dating Malaika Arora, took to Instagram today to share a glimpse of what he eats and how he works out in a day with his followers on social media.

Arjun shared a video in which he revealed what he eats throughout the day, his calorie intake, the calories the star burns while working out at the gym, and even the nutritional benefits of what he eats. "Just a day in my life when I'm not out working but I'm still working out," the actor captioned the video.

The video begins with Arjun revealing his morning breakfast routine, followed by more than an hour of workout. Then, he eats his lunch and finishes his work meetings, followed by an evening snack, 2 hours of exercise, and a healthy dinner. He broke down the entire day in the video. Watch it here:

According to the reel, Arjun begins his day by having breakfast at 10 am. He eats Egg Mush in the morning, which includes 290kcal energy, 22g protein, 12g fat, 25g carbohydrates and 4.5g fibre. After having breakfast, Arjun hits the gym at 10:30 am for a quick one and a half-hour workout. He did skipping, boxing, push-ups, weight lifting, planks, and treadmill runs.

Then, he takes his lunch at 1:30 pm. He eats a Greek Souvlaki Wrap, which packs in 388kcal energy, 43g protein, 15g fat, 34g carbohydrates, and 12g fibre. From 2 pm-5 pm, Arjun completes his work meetings, and then, at 5 pm, he eats his evening snack - a low carb Turkey Sushi with 191kcal energy, 39g protein, 10g fat, 11g carbohydrate, 7g fibre.

Later, Arjun works out for the second time in his day from 6 pm-8 pm. For the two hour routine, he does low-intensity exercises such as treadmill walk and leg press. For dinner, Arjun enjoys Turkish Kebabs with Muhamarra Sauce, Mint Chutney and Pickled Vegetables with 388 kcal energy, 22g protein, 10g fat, 3g carbohydrates, and 7g fibre.

According to the video, Arjun burnt about 4,268 calories and consumed 1,218 calories throughout the day. He also walked about 15,393 steps. His routine will inspire you to take care of your body and hit the grind too.

What do you think of Arjun's daily routine?

