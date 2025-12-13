A1 vs A2 milk? Expert explains which milk variant may benefit gut and skin health more

Milk is widely known for its nutritional benefits, which range from helping to build strong bones with calcium to supporting muscle repair with protein and providing essential vitamins like B12 and D for energy. In recent years, there's more awareness around the distinction between the two types of milk, A1 and A2. While both are consumed just like regular milk, they differ in their protein structure and animal source. A2 milk comes from Indian cow breeds such as Gir and Sahiwal and is often considered easier to digest for some individuals. On the other hand, A1 milk typically comes from Western cow breeds like Holstein and Jersey and is commonly available in the market. Which is good—A1 or A2 milk?(Freepik)

To understand these differences better, Health Shots spoke to Vidhi Chawla, Dietician and Founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, who explains how each type of milk may impact gut and skin health differently.

"Milk has long been considered a nutritional staple, but in recent years, the debate between A1 and A2 milk has gained attention, particularly for its impact on gut health and skin. Understanding the difference between the two can help individuals make an informed choice based on how their body responds,” says Chawla.

What's the difference between A1 milk and A2 milk?

A1 and A2 are the kinds of milk with a similar method of consumption, but the compounds and sources are what make them different from each other. The dietitian says their key distinction lies in the type of beta-casein protein present in the milk. Regular milk is a mix of both the A1 and A2.

When A1 β-casein is digested, it can release a small peptide called beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM-7). A2 β-casein is much less likely to release BCM-7.

BCM-7 can act on opioid receptors and may affect gut physiology and immune responses, says PMC.

It means that A2 milk breaks down smoothly and does not form a certain peptide. Whereas A1 milk forms a peptide called BCM-7.

What is the role of BCM-7 in gut health?

This peptide can shift gut microbial fermentation patterns and short-chain fatty acid profiles, which could indirectly influence systemic inflammation and skin. Evidence is emerging and not yet definitive in this regarding, according to PubMed Central.

Whereas, as per the MDPI journal, it can trigger digestive symptoms, such as abdominal discomfort. However, it is also suggested that the possibility exists that these adverse effects are restricted to only a portion of the population.

A study cited in Research Gate also suggests that A1 milk and the peptide BCM-7 may be linked to heart disease, diabetes, autism, sudden death of infants, and inflammation in the digestive system. The results are mixed, and further studies are needed.



Impact on Skin Health

The dietician says that gut health and skin health are closely linked through the gut–skin axis.

Digestive inflammation caused by A1 milk in sensitive individuals may indirectly reflect on the skin as acne, dullness, or flare-ups of eczema.

A2 milk, being easier to digest, may help reduce internal inflammation, which can support clearer skin, better hydration, and an improved skin barrier over time.

It is important to note that milk affects skin differently across individuals. Total diet quality, hormonal health, and overall gut balance also play a role.

What does the clinical evidence show?

In a double-blind, randomized crossover trial of 41 adults, consumption of A1 β-casein milk (vs. A2) led to significantly higher stool consistency (softer stools), and abdominal pain correlated with stool softness only during the A1 phase, not during the A2 phase, according to PubMed.

A 2016 randomized crossover study (on individuals with self-reported dairy intolerance) found that switching to milk containing only A2 β-casein was associated with fewer gastrointestinal symptoms, lower markers of inflammation, longer colonic SCFA (short-chain fatty acid) production, and shorter transit times compared with regular milk containing A1/A2 β-casein, says MDPI.

PubMed says A2 may be better tolerated and more “microbiome-friendly” to some people.

What to try and what to expect?



For those experiencing digestive discomfort or recurring skin issues, Vidhi Chawla suggests:

Try switching to A2 milk consistently for 2–3 weeks.

Observe changes in digestion, bloating, bowel regularity, and skin texture.

Choose plain, unsweetened, minimally processed A2 milk without additives.

If symptoms persist, it may be worth exploring overall dairy intake or alternative calcium sources under professional guidance.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)