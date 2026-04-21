Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets honest about gym struggles: '1 week since I started working out again...'

Fitness content on social media is often a polished reel of effortless gains and high-octane energy. However, Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, pulled back the curtain on the mental friction that often accompanies a return to the gym. Also read | Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 2 reasons why people struggle to achieve their fitness goals

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares her struggle returning to the gym, highlighting the mental challenges of establishing a fitness routine. (Instagram/ Ira Khan)

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In a candid Instagram post on April 19, she documented her first week back into a fitness routine, admitting that the process hasn't reached the 'fun' stage yet. Her transparency serves as a reminder for anyone struggling to lace up their sneakers: even for those with resources, the hardest lift is often the mental one.

The negotiation phase

Ira’s post detailed the internal bargaining many familiar with fitness struggles will recognise. After successfully resisting the urge to 'ditch' on Thursday, she admitted to skipping Friday despite having no excuse. Her solution? A self-imposed ultimatum.

"I told myself that I wasn’t allowed to go to work on Saturday until I finished my workout," she shared in her caption, adding, "Even if it meant being late for my meeting... it took talking to four people to get me to do my Saturday workout."

Inside Ira Khan's workout

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{{^usCountry}} The video showed Ira moving through a versatile, high-intensity bodyweight routine that balances strength and mobility, from push-ups and squats, classic compound movements for total body strength, to suspension rows utilising TRX-style straps to target the back and core. Ira's workout also included dynamic movements that improve coordination and cardiovascular endurance, like bear crawls and kick-outs, as well as advanced bodyweight work focusing on shoulder stability and balance, like handstand drills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video showed Ira moving through a versatile, high-intensity bodyweight routine that balances strength and mobility, from push-ups and squats, classic compound movements for total body strength, to suspension rows utilising TRX-style straps to target the back and core. Ira's workout also included dynamic movements that improve coordination and cardiovascular endurance, like bear crawls and kick-outs, as well as advanced bodyweight work focusing on shoulder stability and balance, like handstand drills. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ira's post addressed the period between starting a habit and actually enjoying it. Most fitness journeys fail in the first 21 days because beginners expect an immediate 'endorphin high' that often doesn't arrive until the body adapts to the physical stress. She highlighted that discipline isn't about wanting to do the work, it’s about creating a system where you have to do it — even if it means 'making someone wait 10 minutes for a meeting'. Also read | 'Yes, I’m fat': Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes raw, fearless confession on body image struggles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ira's post addressed the period between starting a habit and actually enjoying it. Most fitness journeys fail in the first 21 days because beginners expect an immediate 'endorphin high' that often doesn't arrive until the body adapts to the physical stress. She highlighted that discipline isn't about wanting to do the work, it’s about creating a system where you have to do it — even if it means 'making someone wait 10 minutes for a meeting'. Also read | 'Yes, I’m fat': Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes raw, fearless confession on body image struggles {{/usCountry}}

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Fitness as mental health support

Beyond the physical transformation, Mayo Clinic highlights that movement is a primary pillar of mental well-being – physical activity diverts your attention from the very things you are anxious about, thereby decreasing muscle tension. Exercise also increases levels of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, which regulate mood.

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that regular exercise helps the brain’s 'executive function' better manage stress responses. Completing a difficult workout (like Ira’s session) builds a sense of 'can-do' that carries into other areas of life.

According to the WHO, adults should aim for at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week. For those like Ira Khan who are navigating the 'not fun' phase at the gym, the key takeaway is clear: the mental health benefits often trigger long before the physical ones become visible in the mirror.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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