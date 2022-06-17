Afraid of your kids getting addicted to online games? Experts say it has positive effects on youngsters' mental health

Although addiction to anything is bad and so is the case for online gaming too but researchers around the world have proved in several case studies how a regular gaming schedule can actually help to solve real-world problems; how it helps to stay focused and gain attention quickly over the slightest change in things around you. Are you afraid of your kids getting addicted to games? Then this article is just for you as it might change your perspective on online gaming.

While playing games is considered as an open call to Mental Health Disorder, it might be totally the reverse case. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhinav Anand, CTO and Co-Founder of Quizbee, shared, “Online gaming has always been perceived as a form of entertainment but with the evolution of the tech industry, it is now regarded as a tool of learning. Earlier, learning and games were on a parallel track but today, game-based learning paints an entirely different scene altogether. Online educational gaming platform now is an effective way of learning because of their GBL Technique.”

Game-based learning has become a method of teaching where they are used to establish and achieve learning targets, which includes engaging youngsters in a fun learning environment through instructive games as well as offering instant rewards. Abhinav Anand gushed, “It can also help children improve their creativity and multi-tasking skills as well as enhance strategic thinking if proper direction and guidance are received from parents and teachers. It helps learning facts, general knowledge, and to solve puzzles at a fast pace. Online games are not only effective in learning but are helpful for our mental health as well. They stimulate the mind, which depends on how complex the game is that makes the user think, strategize and analyse quickly, which will eventually lead to improving development and critical thinking skills. It also helps in improving mental health by creating distractions from pain and psychological trauma and works as a great reliever of stress and anxiety.”

According to Saakshi Choithani, Founder of Mindynamics, online gaming actually increases the flexibility of the human brain. For the uninitiated, gamification and gamified learning are becoming popular concepts for the big players in the Indian markets. Saakshi Choithani said, “There are many positive effects of online gaming on the human mind. The things you can visualise while playing a game can lead to learning with visualisations. In fact it has saved many people from being depressed. That little tinkling sound of a game or achievement of something makes you smile throughout the day. Think of this, how are online games made? Online games are created around these 5 factors –seek novelty, challenge yourself, think creatively, do things the hard way and network. Now rethink, are all games affecting your child’s mental health.”

She advised, “All we need to do as creators is to keep in mind that games be logically made for entertainment keeping human values and ethics in mind and as parents, understand first what your child is watching. Promote a healthy gaming atmosphere at home and not sitting at corners aloof and playing in dark corners. Problem is when you are not talking to youngsters about what games they play. If you talk to them regularly and they share with you what they feel like when they play the game, you will be able to guide them better on what is right and wrong. Many universities and educational institutions are now believing in the power of gamification. Not only activities but also curriculum and concepts are being gamified to create an impact. The only thing that we need to keep in mind as future creators is to create gamified apps keeping the good things in mind. If you are able to spread knowledge and awareness via gaming, it would help to build better individuals. Gen Z could be awesome individuals if we change our perspective on gaming and let the kids be super-efficient individuals through gamification.”

However, Abhinav Anand cautioned, “Every element has its own positives and negatives and online gaming has its fair share of the same. Players need to make sure they don’t get addicted to gaming and are able to control the amount of time they spend as too much screen time is not good for health and eyes. People have begun to recognize the benefits of online gaming platforms and no longer regard them as a waste of time. This is bringing online gaming in a positive light and just needs a little more awareness among people and as long as players are playing with positive limitations they are going to become more knowledgeable and fast thinkers.”