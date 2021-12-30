'After 40 days,' Ameesha Patel restarted her fitness routine with this...

Ameesha Patel took more than a month of break from her fitness routine. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and keeps sharing snippets of her routine on her Instagram profile. Ameesha swears by high intensity workout routine and yoga. Ameesha's snippets of fitness routine are a marvel to watch for her fans on Instagram. Equally, Ameesha keeps sharing the videos with the intention of motivating her fans to start taking workouts seriously.

A day back, Ameesha shared two videos documenting her return to the gym after a gap of long 40 days. The actor, who took a break from her fitness routine, is back at it to get back in shape. The first thing that she started with upon returning is squats. In the video shared by Ameesha, the actor can be seen lifting weights with her both hands and simultaneously doing squats under the guidance of her fitness trainer. "Been 40 days away from training, and the first thing I come back to is squats," wrote Ameesha. Take a look:

In a separate video, Ameesha shared a glimpse of her deadlift workout. After being away from the gym for 40 days, the actor is restarting the routine with light weight. Dressed in a yellow tank top and a pair of black gym trousers, Ameesha can be seen lifting weights repeatedly. She also mentioned that her fitness trainer Klinton convinced her to start light. "Klinton trying to convince me to deadlift light after a 40-day gap in training. Though it feels great to hit the gym after so long," read her post.

The workout routine performed by Ameesha in the videos come with multiple health benefits. Squats help in strengthening the core and the muscles of the lower body. It also helps in crushing the extra calories and boosting athletic ability. Deadlift, on the other hand, helps in activating the hip extensors and the core. It also helps in reducing lower back pain.

