After a month of treatment, Shruti Seth is back to doing what she loves - Yoga

Shruti Seth loves yoga – the plethora of pictures and videos of her yoga routine on her Instagram profile is proof of the same. The actor, when not working for the big screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her living room, demonstrating several yoga positions for her Instagram family. Shruti swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and regularly shares snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile to motivate her fans to do the same.

However, Shruti took a long break of one month from yoga, owing to her hand injury. The actor was on treatment for the last one month. Now that she has healed, she returned to her living room to do what she loves doing the most – Yoga. Shruti kickstarted her midweek with a handstand, also known as Adho Mukha Vrksasana.

In the video shared by Shruti on her Instagram profile, the actor can be seen performing the handstand while supporting her legs against a wall. Dressed in a black tank top and a black pair of gym trousers, Shruti can be seen focused in performing her yoga position to perfection.

With the video, Shruti also wrote about how excited she is to be back to her yoga routine - " You can’t stop the girl from going. After a month of treatment for my injured hand to be able to go back to doing what I love is priceless. Every time I do yoga, I feel like I’m born again," read an excerpt of her post. Take a look:

Adho Mukha Vrksasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the abdomen and strengthening the shoulders, arms and wrists. It also helps in improving the blood circulation in the brain. This yoga position also involves engagement of the shoulders, arms, core, and back.