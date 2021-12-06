'Another yoga post,' courtesy Shruti Seth. This time, Setubandsarvangasana

Shruti Seth is freshly back from her family vacation in Kashmir. The actor, who loves to exercise and also loves to travel, took to her Instagram on Monday and gave us a glimpse of the way she kickstarted the week on the right note. Shruti is a fitness enthusiast and she swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. Shruti's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in various workout routines.

Shruti's workout arena is mainly her living room, where she is spotted performing several yoga asanas as well. The actor, who's Instagram profile is replete with her ventures in Kashmir, added a fresh fitness snippet to the feed. This time, Shruti chose the bridge position to start off her Monday. Also known as Setubandsarvangasana, this yoga asana is performed by balancing the body on the palms and the feet and pushing the body upwards to create the bridge structure. Often, Setubandsarvangasana is performed with the support of bricks to create a perfect alignment.

ALSO READ: Shruti Seth gives Yoga workout at home, a twist with chair supported Uttanasana

Shruti, in the video, can be seen balancing her body in a similar way on top of a yoga block and a pillow. Dressed in a pink sports bra and a pair of black and white stripped gym shorts, Shruti can be seen performing the yoga asana by stretching her hands sideways. " Active/resting. Brick supported Setubandsarvangasana," she captioned her video. She also added the disclaimer that yoga positions are to be performed under the close observation of an expert, to avoid injuries. Take a look at her video here:

Setubandsarvangasana, as performed by Shruti in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the chest, neck, spine, hips, back, buttocks, and hamstrings. It also helps in simulating the lungs, thyroid glands, and abdominal organs. Performing this yoga asana on a regular basis helps in improving the blood circulation as well.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.