'After all the madness,' this is how Tanishaa Mukerji feels like

Tanishaa Mukerji is in the mood for peace and calm. The actor, who recently got diagnosed with covid-19, stayed in isolation for the required time. The actor shared an update on her Instagram stories about herself testing positive of coronavirus and then, she quarantined herself. However, covid-19 has taught Tanishaa a very important thing – like it has taught most people – to embrace the calm and the peace around us.

On Tuesday, Tanishaa shared a short video of herself taking up various fitness routines on a yoga mat, on her home's terrace. The actor is in need of silence, after all the madness, as she put it. In the video, Tanishaa can be seen performing various stretches and working out.

Dressed in a white tee shirt and a pair of pink gym shorts, Tanishaa can be seen starting her workout routine by stretching her arms in front of her with her knees in folded position. Then she can be seen doing the cobras by stretching her entire position, while being in the lying position. In the later part of the video, Tanishaa can be seen positioning her body in a pyramid position with her palms and her feet on the yoga mat and then stretching her leg in an inclined way above. Then she can be seen bringing her knees folded near to her alternate hands. "So, my mood after covid! Boo yeah! The way, I think, most people feel after all the madness," she captioned her video. She also added these hashtags to her post that reflected her healing state of mind - #healed, #stronger, #covidrecovery, #yoga, #breathe and #goslow. Take a look at the video here:

Stretches, as performed by Tanishaa in the video, come with multiple health benefits. They help in enhancing the flexibility of the body, and thereby, improving the posture and alleviating pain. They also help in relieving the body of stress and prepping it for further exercise. Stretches also help in prevention of injury.

